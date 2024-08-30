Margaret Josephs ‘knows for a fact’ Jackie Goldschneider doesn’t like Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider tried hard to convince The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers that after years of hating Teresa Giudice, they’ve now become best buds.

However, fans of the franchise had a hard time coming to terms with the newfound friendship between the former enemies.

There’s someone who knows “for a fact” that it’s all an act given the “heinous” things Jackie has said about the OG.

Margaret Josephs, who was close friends with Jackie for many years before their recent fallout, has had a lot to say about the situation.

She’s not buying for even one minute that the relationship between the pair is genuine and she’s convinced that Jackie has ulterior motives for aligning with Teresa.

This isn’t the first time the 57-year-old has made those claims, noting previously that Jackie’s desperation for fame drove her to befriend the mom of four.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs says Jackie Goldscneider doesn’t like Teresa Giudice

Some time might have passed since RHONJ wrapped Season 14, but there is one thing that hasn’t changed and it’s Margaret’s opinion about Jackie Goldschneider.

She dished about her former friend during an interview with Taylor Strecker.

“I know for a fact there’s no possible way she likes Teresa,” exclaimed Margaret. “I don’t care what she says, no matter how much she lies about it.”

The blonde beauty reasoned that based on the “heinous” things Jackie has said about Teresa, it’s hard to believe she could so quickly change her tune.

Jackie has also befriended Teresa’s bestie, Jennifer Aydin and the trio have been spending time together outside of filming.

However, Margaret noted that Jackie badmouthed both women.

“The things you said about Jennifer Aydin are pretty atrocious,” added the RHONJ star, who noted that she was “disgusted” when Jackie later befriended the duo.

Is Jackie Goldscneider hungry for fame?

Margaret believes fame is the reason, Jackie shockingly dropped her friends to cozy up to Teresa, and it’s not the first time she’s said this.

During a chat with Bravo in June, Margaret reasoned that Jackie would sell her mother down the river for a chance to be famous.

“She wants to be famous,” reiterated the Bravo Housewife in her recent interview. “She is only driven by fame and attention and relevancy and it’s sad.”

Margaret thinks that’s what prompted Jackie to buddy up to Teresa after years of trying to take her down.

“There’s no way you’re going to flip that switch unless it’s for relevancy,” reasoned the RHONJ star, later adding, “She compromised her integrity and she just went along with it.”

Check out Margaret’s interview below.

Do you think Jackie Goldschneider’s friendship with Teresa Giudice is genuine?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.