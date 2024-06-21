Margaret Josephs says ‘Jackie Judas Goldschneider’ would ‘sell her own mother down the river’ for fame

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has much to say about “Jackie Judas Goldschneider” after she jumped ship this season.

Not surprisingly, Margaret Josephs, who gave Jackie the new nickname, was the most vocal among the cast as they talked about her sudden change of alliance.

Margaret bashed her once-close friend in the recent video, calling her a “fame w**re,” but that’s not all.

She also claimed that the mom of four is so fame-hungry that she would “sell her own mother don’t the river,” to get it.

Margaret is angry that Jackie has befriended her enemy Teresa Giudice, but she’s not the only one who thinks Jackie’s behavior is all for fame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

RHONJ viewers have also bashed the Weight of Beautiful author for her strategic move in befriending Teresa.

People are convinced that Jackie is trying to get her full-time role back after being downgraded to a friend in Season 13, but with talks of a cast reboot, this might all be in vain.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs calls ‘Jackie Judas Goldschneider’ a ‘fame w**re’

Margaret didn’t hold back while dishing about Jackie’s sudden decision to end their friendship and become besties with Teresa.

“She’s such a fame w**re,” exclaimed the 57-year-old. “She would probably sell her own mother down the river just for an ounce of fame.”

Margaret also acknowledged, that despite their unexpected friendship, Jackie and Teresa have more in common than people realize.

“Jackie is just Teresa with brains, fact, with a formal education” reasoned the RHONJ star.

Margaret was surprised by Jackie’s new alliance because she was singing a different tune about Teresa before filming began.

“Jackie Judas Goldschneider,” exclaimed Margaret. “I had dinner with her two weeks before we started filming and she did not have a lot of nice things to say about Teresa and… or Jennifer and then all of a sudden befriends them.”

Jackie explains how her friendship with Teresa Giudice started

It wasn’t just Margaret and Melissa Gorga who were shocked when Jackie dropped them like hot bread, the entire cast was caught off guard as were viewers.

However, Jackie attempted to defend herself and explain that RHONJ fans didn’t get to see the moment she had a breakthrough with her former enemy.

It happened at Jenn Fessler’s birthday party which aired in Episode 1.

“Teresa and I actually did talk for a few minutes, and it started out just small talk,” said Jackie, adding that the conversation was “pleasant.”

Meanwhile, what wasn’t pleasant was her friend Melissa being kept in the dark.

“It’s a shame that she just decided to make all these changes in her life and not even pick up the phone once to tell me she was feeling a different way,” said the brunette beauty. “We’ve been friends long enough that I was owed a phone call.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.