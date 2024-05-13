RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga sounds off on Jackie Goldschneider fallout, addresses Joe Giudice Bahamas run in

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has sounded off on two hot topics.

Melissa stopped by Watch What Happens Live last night to dish about all things RHONJ and more.

In true Andy Cohen fashion, he couldn’t help but stir the pot with a couple of his questions for Melissa and his other guest, Meghan McCain.

There was certainly no shortage of topics for Andy to bring up with Melissa.

However, one that has been making headlines lately has been Jackie Goldschneider dumping Melissa and Margaret Josephs for Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will see the shift play out, but Melissa has addressed the topic now.

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga sounds off on Jackie Goldschneider fallout

Andy asked via a fan question where Melissa stands with Jackie following all the RHONJ Season 14 chaos.

“I have not spoken to Jackie,” Melissa shared. “Jackie was just, it’s surprising and disappointing. I feel like she’s doing it all for the wrong reasons. So that’s why it’s hard like to take it all in.”

The WWHL host wanted to know what reason Melissa was talking about.

“I just think that she’s picking a fight to kind of, I don’t know if she wants her full-time spot back or what it is. But I feel like she really wanted to ruffle feathers, and it’s so out of character for her,” she expressed.

Melissa made it clear she knows Jackie and has always had respect for her.

“I don’t see her as this weak. I don’t know. She just didn’t do it the right way,” Melissa explained.

Melissa Gorga is surprised and disappointed in Jackie Goldschneider. #RHONJ #WWHL pic.twitter.com/nkXpEPLXSC — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 13, 2024

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jackie recently compared the show to The Hunger Games and called out Melissa for being strategic with her social media captions.

What did Melissa Gorga say about her and Joe Gorga’s run-in with Joe Giudice?

Later, on Watch What Happens Live, a virtual fan asked Melissa to respond to Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita calling her and Joe Gorga’s Bahamas run-in with Joe Giudice “staged” and “opportunistic.”

“I feel like that’s ridiculous. We were really just on a vacation with our friends, and I actually think he knew where we were,” Melissa said. “We were in the same casino at the same time. We literally just ran into him.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet explained that someone, not naming Teresa or Jacqueline, always tries to turn a positive into a negative.

“It was a very nice encounter between the two guys. There’s always like a spin to make it like something, like somebody’s evil and doing something wrong. But it was the most innocent thing,” she spilled.

Melissa Gorga was simply on a vacation with her friends when she and Joe Gorga bumped into Joe Giudice in the Bahamas and she says they had no ulterior motives! #WWHL #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/JCNwlZ4ge9 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 13, 2024

Melissa Gorga didn’t hold back spilling some tea on WWHL. Plenty of drama is coming up on the show as the cast divide gets worse.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.