Teresa Giudice net worth: How rich is the RHONJ star and how did she make her money?

The net worth of Teresa Giudice has become one hot topic again, thanks to Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Although Season 14 had just begun, Teresa’s financial situation was brought up when the trailer for the Bravo show dropped.

As more accusations that Teresa is broke have come to light, RHONJ fans wonder about her wealth.

Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, live a very lavish lifestyle in a huge mansion and travel all the time.

Plus Teresa endured some financial hardship after she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, went to prison.

That was years ago though, so it’s time to take a look at just how well Teresa rebounded.

Here’s what we know about Teresa’s net worth in 2024.

What is Teresa Giudice’s net worth and how did the RHONJ star make her money?

According to online sources, Teresa’s net worth is $500,000, which seems low, but it could be on point because of her financial and legal troubles. Teresa has been hustling to rebuild her fortune since she was released from prison.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a huge part of Teresa’s net worth. It was reported that in 2020 Teresa earned over $1 million for the hit Bravo show, with a salary of $62,000 per episode.

That amount has likely increased over the past couple of seasons, especially as the drama with Melissa and Joe Gorga hit a breaking point.

Along with RHONJ, Teresa has also appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing With the Stars, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Teresa will also be a contestant on Season 2 of House of Villains, airing later this year. Those are just a few of her other reality TV gigs.

Teresa’s also a New York Times best-selling author, having written seven books, including her memoir Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again.

The reality TV star made a pretty penny off selling the home she had with Joe to put cash into buying a home with Louie. Speaking of Teresa’s husband, Louie is reportedly worth $2 million as a businessman and now a reality TV star.

We have to say Teresa’s net worth seems a bit low considering she also has a podcast, a clothing collaboration with her daughters, and RHONJ as sources of income.

We will get more answers on her financial situation on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Why does RHONJ Season 14 focus on Teresa Giudice’s finances?

In the trailer for The Real Housewives of Season 14, Louie is accused of putting Teresa in financial ruin and spending all the money she makes.

“Louie pissed her money away,” Margaret Josephs can be heard saying.

Teresa and Louie have claimed everything is fine between them. They have also accused their co-stars of spreading lies this season.

During an interview with Billy Bush on Extra this week, Teresa doubled down on that claim, taking aim at Margaret and John Fuda.

Well, there you have it, RHONJ Teresa Giudice’s net worth in 2024. Are you surprised by it?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.