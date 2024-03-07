Teresa Giudice ‘distraught’ in RHONJ trailer as Luis Ruelas is accused of squandering her money

They say where there’s smoke there’s fire, and recently rumors have been swirling that there’s trouble in Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star denied those accusations, but the recently released Season 14 trailer tells a different story.

It features the OG’s friends Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin airing concerns about her marriage.

Teresa’s sworn enemy Margaret Josephs also had something to say about the couple as she accused Luis of squandering Teresa’s money.

The trailer comes on the heels of recent reports that Teresa and Luis were heading for divorce after the mom of four went on a solo getaway to Miami without her husband.

The two are usually joined at the hip, so it was surprising to see Teresa on a getaway without Luis.

However, after the speculation started to run wild with claims of a divorce, the 51-year-old took to her podcast to set the record straight.

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s marital issues are highlighted in Season 14

Teresa Giudice recently shared a loved-up photo with Luis to silence the naysayers, but the RHONJ Season 14 trailer spotlights her marriage.

Several cast members comment on Teresa and Luis and the issues at home in the teaser.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm,” reveals Danielle.

The clip cuts to a scene of the OG crying as her BFF Jennifer, who adds, “Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots.”

Dolores Catania also chimes in and says, “She’s not doing great.”

Meanwhile, it seems the source of their issues is financial as Margaret Joseph gossips about the couple with her husband Joe, telling him, “Luis pissed her money away.”

There’s also a scene of a frustrated Luis pleading his case to Teresa.

“I want it to be better,” he tells her.

“It’s not gonna be better. I don’t wanna talk about it!” Teresa responds.

Here’s what else played out in the RHONJ trailer

The RHONJ Season 14 trailer shows a divided cast with unexpected friendship shifts.

Marital issues plague Margaret and her husband, Joe Benigno, as Dolores Catania grows frustrated when her boyfriend Paulie refuses to get a divorce.

There’s no drama between Melissa and Teresa — for the first time in years — but the moms experience similar situations at home.

Teresa’s 18-year-old daughter Gabriella left home for the University of Michigan, and it was a sad goodbye for the close-knit family as we spotted big sister Gia Giudice wiping away tears in the clip.

Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa bid a tearful goodbye to their eldest child, daughter Antonia, who’s now at the University of Delaware.

We saw some funny moments in the trailer, thanks to the group’s comic relief Jenn Fessler and Jennifer Aydin, plus the entire Jersey cast has a lot more in store for viewers when the show returns.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.