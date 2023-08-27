Teresa Giudice bids goodbye to her ‘porcelain doll Gabriella’

Teresa Giudice recently had a bittersweet moment with daughter Gabriella Giudice, who she calls her “porcelain doll.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star bid goodbye to the 18-year-old, who has officially started her journey at the University of Michigan.

Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, had Gabriella all packed and ready as they helped the 18-year-old move into her dorm.

Before they made the long journey to Michigan, Gabriella enjoyed a fancy dinner with her three sisters, Milania, Audriana, and Gia, her stepbrother Louie Jr., and her mom and stepdad.

The blended family gathered at Phoenician Restaurant in Westwood, NJ for one last meal together before saying their goodbyes to the college-bound student.

They also snapped a sweet family photo, which Teresa posted on social media along with a message for her camera-shy daughter.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice writes a sweet message for her daughter Gabriella

This is the second time that Teresa has sent one of her daughters off to college and with two kids still in high school, it won’t be the last.

This time it was Gabriella’s turn to start her new journey away from home, and Teresa had some wise words for the brunette beauty in the Instagram post.

“My porcelain doll Gabriella,” wrote the mom of four, “As you embark on this exciting journey at the University of Michigan, I want you to know how deeply proud I am of you.“

“You are my sunshine, my pride, and my everything. Wherever life takes you, I will always be here, cheering you on and supporting you every step of the way,” Teresa also added.

It was an emotional moment for the 51-year-old, who shared another Instagram photo with the moving trucks outside their home and noted that she was “crying happy tears.”

Joe Giudice supports his daughter Gabriella from miles away

Joe Giudice has missed out on several memorable moments with his kids since he was deported from the US to Italy and has now settled in Bermuda.

Joe was absent for Gabriella’s high school graduation back in July and that of his youngest daughter Audriana, who graduated from middle school.

He also missed Gia’s college graduation, and now he’s missing this milestone with Gabriella.

However, despite being miles away, Joe found the most adorable way to support his daughter.

Gia posted a photo of her dad on her Instagram Story decked out in his Michigan University gear.

He rocked a dark blue t-shirt with “Michigan” on the front while holding a mug and keyring with the university logo and colors.

Joe Giudice wears his University of Michigan gear. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

“This is adorable ❤️❤️ makes me so happy @joe.giudice,” wrote Gia in her post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.