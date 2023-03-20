Teresa Giudice shares why she’s ‘so proud’ of daughter Gabriella

Proud mama!

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gabriella is heading off to college, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star couldn’t be happier for her.

Over the weekend, the RHONJ OG, 50, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her “porcelain doll” in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishments.

“I loved you from the moment you opened your eyes,” the Bravo star captioned her post. “You are a joy, a wonderful daughter, a voice of reason, the greatest big sister.”

“You, Gabriella, will go on to do great things,” she continued. “You are so kind, inclusive & organized! My mind soars with possibilities for you.”

“Congrats my gorgeous girl,” Teresa wrote, with a shoutout to the prestigious University of Michigan, where Gabriella will enroll in the fall: “Michigan – WOW.”

Alongside the sweet sentiment, Teresa shared a school portrait of Gabriella that showed the 19-year-old with her long dark hair straightened and parted down the middle.

She wore a black top and a silver cross necklace as she smiled for the camera.

Gabriella Giudice reveals her college plans

Gabriella – the second oldest of four daughters whom Teresa shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice – has much to celebrate.

Back in January, the family celebrated Gabriella’s acceptance to the prestigious University of Michigan – which lets in roughly 20% of the students who apply – with a bouquet of flowers and blue and yellow balloons in the school’s signature colors.

Teresa hasn’t been shy over the years about celebrating her daughter’s achievements.

Last summer, she took to Instagram to share some of the academic honors Gabriella won in high school, including awards for Excellence in Mathematics, Social Studies, Business Education, and World Language.

“You never cease to amaze me,” she captioned the post, adding, “I’m so proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

In 2020, when Gabriella was just 15, Teresa opened up about the key to her daughter’s academic success on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“She has OCD,” the Bravo star said of her daughter. “She does not want to miss school.”

Gabriella Giudice headed to college as her sister makes post-grad plans

Gabriella isn’t the only high achiever in the Giudice family.

Teresa’s oldest daughter, 22-year-old Gia, is currently a senior at Rutgers University in her home state of New Jersey, where she is reportedly pursuing a degree in criminal justice with the goal of becoming a lawyer.

In February, Gia revealed that she’d landed a job with attorney Kathleen Martinez, who specializes in immigration law.

In a May 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gia opened up about her parents’ legal battles and how their experiences shaped her own career goals.

“I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially,” the college senior explained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.