Bravo fans have watched Gia Giudice grow up over the years – and she isn’t stopping now.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 first premiered in 2009, Gia – the eldest daughter of RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice – was only eight years old.

The 22-year-old college senior is already looking forward to bigger and better things.

Gia recently took to Instagram to celebrate nearing “the end” of her time in college – and to show off the gorgeous dress she wore to a sorority event.

The reality star shared a series of snaps of her posing with friends from her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Gia chose a baby blue ruched minidress that showed off all her curves for the formal occasion.

“The end is near,” Gia captioned her post, adding a blue heart emoji.

In the comments section, Teresa showed her support from her girls’ trip to Bali with four more blue heart emojis.

Inside Gia Giudice’s college life

Gia is a senior at Rutgers University in her home state of New Jersey, where she started as a freshman in 2019.

In just a few short months, the 22-year-old will finish college with a degree in criminal justice.

But Gia has also stayed close to her family, especially her mom, during college.

In 2021, Teresa revealed to Bravo that the Rutgers University campus was only a 45-minute drive away from her Morris County, New Jersey, home.

“She would come home for Sunday dinners,” the Bravo star said.

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice opens up about post-grad plans

Although she isn’t quite done with her studies, Gia is already planning for her post-college future.

The 22-year-old – whose father, Joe, was deported back to his native Italy in 2019 after serving more than three years in prison for tax fraud – has been vocal about her plans to pursue a legal career.

In a May 2021 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Gia opened up about seeing her parents fight their legal battles and how that experience shaped her career goals.

That experience, Gia said, “influenced me, honestly, for the better.”

“After I graduate, I am pursuing my dream of going to law school,” she continued, adding that she hopes to own a “lucrative” clothing business someday as well.

“I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially,” the college student explained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.