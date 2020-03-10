Joe Giudice gets chest tattoo in honor of daughters

Joe Giudice, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, has had a rough year. After serving a 41-month jail sentence for mail, bankruptcy, and wire fraud, Joe was released into ICE custody.

Joe was born in Saronno, Italy, but lived in New Jersey since he was just a year old. Because he never officially became a US citizen, Joe was deported to Italy after he served his sentence.

New ink for the dad of four

Joe and Teresa famously have four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, nine. All four of them have been featured on the show since it began in 2009, and Audriana’s birth was even featured in an early season.

On the current season of RHONJ, the toll that Joe’s detainment and deportation took on his kids was a major storyline. Teresa has said that Milania and Gia took the separation from their father particularly hard.

Joe has discussed the struggles he and his family have gone through, and last Wednesday, he got a permanent homage to his daughters. His new chest tattoo shows a large eagle head overlooking the figure of a flying eagle.

“I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls 🦅 because it flies higher other 🐦,” he captioned on an Instagram video showing off his new ink. “I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles, they shall always run and not be spent. My girls will always be powerful and courageous women. I promise to look over you.”

Joe posted a video during the tattoo session, fans react

Joe posted a video of himself while he was being tattooed. “Alright Gia,” he said, addressing his eldest, “I just want you to know I’m doing this because of you. This hurts and I hate it…I love you.”

Many fans loved Joe’s new tattoo and the sweet meaning behind it. “You are so strong!” commented one fan, “You are [the] best father.” A few fans didn’t care for the new ink, but you can’t please everyone, can you?

Joe’s most important fan, though, loved the ink. His daughter Gia, who recently got a tattoo of her own, commented on the post, saying, “love you dad” and “hope you like mine too.”

Teresa hasn’t weighed in on the new tattoo. Joe’s been very flirty with her recently, but Teresa hasn’t really reciprocated. The two separated in December after 20 years of marriage.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo