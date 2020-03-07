RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice got breast implants and estranged husband Joe loves them

Teresa and Joe Giudice have hit a snag in their marriage but there is no denying that they are RHONJ royalty. Teresa recently got a bit of work done and now, we’re learning that despite their separation and looming divorce, Joe isn’t shy about sharing his feelings about Teresa’s new ta-tas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey power couple Joe and Teresa Giudice practically built the series. They were featured in the very first season of the show back in 2009 and have been regulars ever since. The Giudices married in 1999 and are parents to four girls- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The couple faced legal trouble, however, and were charged with several forms of fraud and tax evasion in 2013. Both entered guilty pleas and received jail sentences. Teresa served her 15 months from 2015-2016 and Joe served his 41 months right after.

Joe, who was born in Italy and raised in New Jersey, never became an American citizen, so he was deported following his sentence.

It’s a lot for any marriage, and Teresa and Joe’s didn’t survive the ordeal- the couple separated in December after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa’s new look

On January 28, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice revealed that she’d gotten a new breast augmentation 10 years after her first. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” she said of the decision.

A few days ago, Teresa’s estranged husband Joe decided to weigh in on the change. “Nice new boobs 👍” he commented on a post she made to Instagram.

It’s not the first flirty interaction Joe instigated on Instagram- he’s been commenting pretty regularly on her posts, with plenty of fire and heart-eye emojis. As of yet, Teresa hasn’t reciprocated the flirtation.

Fans were split as to whether Joe’s behavior is funny or uncalled for. Some want the couple to get back together- one said she hopes the two “find your way back to each other.”

Other fans aren’t too keen to see a reunion. “Can’t wait for her to have a real man” said another fan.

Co-parenting while separated

Although Teresa and Joe may not be on the same page regarding their relationship, they’ve always been in agreement over their daughters. The two always put their four girls first.

“The girls adore him,” Teresa said of Joe as a dad, “and of course, I want the girls to adore him. We’re doing the best we can with him being away.”

The exchange came on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Teresa also spoke about the toll the past few years have taken on her children.

“I hate seeing my kids hurt,” she said, “They’ve been through a lot. And they’re doing so good.”

Teresa’s journey as a newly single mom will surely be documented in future seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Part 2 of the reunion for this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey will air on March 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.