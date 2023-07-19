Teresa Giudice threw a lavish graduation party for daughters Gia and Gabriella

Teresa Giudice knows her Bravo paycheck is sure for next season, so she just spent a pretty penny to throw a lavish bash for her two eldest girls.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a proud mom after her eldest daughter Gia Giudice graduated from college and her second eldest Gabriella graduated high school.

Teresa pulled out all the stops over the weekend for the fancy shindig.

All the Giudice girls were front and center in their gorgeous outfits and they snapped lots of photos at the event.

Teresa’s beau Luis Ruelas was also in attendance to show support for his stepdaughters as the party took place at the couple’s palatial mansion

The place was nicely decorated with balloons, flowers, and a large “GRAD” sign in the backyard. They also had a stunning floral backdrop and photo booth.

Teresa shared images from the event that had Gia and Gabriella’s closest friends in tow.

The two guests of honor complemented each other in matching silk dresses in a stunning champagne color but they opted for different styles.

22-year-old Gia looked sophisticated and glamorous in her floor-length gown, while Gabriella rocked a playful minidress with her dark hair in a sleek style that framed her face.

The pair posed for photos with their mom, their sisters, and their stepdad Luis as well as their other guests.

In the snaps posted on Teresa’s Instagram, she wrote, “Such a beautiful night celebrating my amazing daughters 💖 Congratulations Gia and Gabriella on graduating. I’m so proud of you! You both continue to amaze me every day and I am so excited to see all the great things you accomplish. I love you 😘.”

Gia Giudice and her sister Gabriella had fun at their joint celebration

Gia posted her own set of images on Instagram as well as she enjoyed the joint celebration for her and Gabriella.

Both girls had their own cakes, and they also had their photo backdrops set up in the backyard.

Gia’s three-tiered cake was gold and beige to match her dress and her backdrop was decorated with balloons of the same color.

As for the college-bound Gabriella, her cake was yellow and blue to represent her college of choice Michigan State and it was decorated with a large letter M. Her photo backdrop also mirrored that color scheme.

Gia thanked all the vendors that helped to make the bash a success, and said “our graduation party would not have been a success without the help of these amazing people!”

“and of course our amazing friends and family for joining us to celebrate!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.