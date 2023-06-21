Teresa Giudice is a proud mama as she enjoys stylish night out with college-bound Gabriella

Teresa Giudice loves being a mom, and now that Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is over, she can focus on her girls.

The mom of four recently enjoyed a night out with her daughter Gabriella Giudice and her friends as the 18-year-old gets ready to leave for college.

Gabriella is the quietest and most camera-shy of the Giudice bunch, and we rarely get to see her on the show.

Furthermore, the teenager doesn’t have social media either, so we rarely get to see her outside of her bride appearances on TV.

However, while we were spending our days scrolling Instagram and our nights watching Bravo, Gabriella was at home studying and working her fingers to the bone.

Now, her hard work has paid off, and she got accepted to one of the top colleges in the US, the University of Michigan. It won’t be long before Gabriella leaves Jersey for her new life in Michigan, but until then, Teresa is spending some quality time with her.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice enjoyed a special night out with her daughter

The RHONJ star shared photos with her 2.3 million Instagram followers from the celebratory outing with her second eldest daughter.

Teresa rocked an emerald green silk jumpsuit and stylish mules for the girl’s night that included Gabriella and two of her friends.

The photo showed the OG and Gabriella as they posed outside the popular Italian eatery, Carbone. Gabriella was just as tall as her mom in nude pumps, white pants, and a nude-colored bodysuit, with her hair in a sleek style as she smiled for the snap.

The second photo showed Gabriella and her two besties, dressed in black, as they posed on the sidewalk with Teresa.

“Took the girls out to celebrate their amazing achievements!! Congrats on Graduation Gabriella, I love you and am so proud of you ❤️👩🏻‍🎓,” the Bravo personality captioned the Instagram post.

Gabriella Giudice recently went to prom with her sister Milania Giudice

Gabriella is savoring her final moments of high school, and most recently, she got all glammed up for her last prom.

She enjoyed the popular event with her younger sister Milania, who also dressed up for the fun night.

Milania, who tends to share a lot of her life on social media, posted photos of her and Gabriella clad in their stunning prom gowns.

The 17-year-old also posted a cute prom selfie with her cousin — Melissa, and Joe Gorga’s eldest child — Antonia Gorga, who is also college-bound.

People were happy to see the cousins reunite amid the nasty feud that has separated the family for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.