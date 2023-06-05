RHONJ cousins Antonia Gorga and Milania Giudice reunite at prom with cute selfie amid family feud

It has to be hard for cousins Antonia Gorga and Milania Giudice to stay out of the family feud that has been raging since they were tiny tots.

However, the teenagers are not letting any of The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama get in the way of their close bond.

The girls recently snapped a cute selfie together after they reunited for one of the most memorable moments of their high school experience, prom.

It was great to see the two of them together, dressed in their stunning gowns and having a night of fun.

However, it’s unfortunate that the toxic family feud has only gotten worse between their parents, Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Viewers have been begging both parties to keep the kids out of it, and beautiful moments like this one gives us hope that the girls will stay close no matter what.

Milania Giudice and Antonia Gorga reunited at prom with a cute selfie

Antonia and Milania shared a sweet moment at their high school prom as the gorgeous cousins captured the fun night out.

The photo showed the girls all glammed up in the large ballroom as they leaned in close for a selfie.

Antonia is officially bidding goodbye to high school as she gets ready for the University of Delaware. Melissa was a proud mom as she posted photos of her only daughter posing for her prom photos.

The stunning 17-year-old opted for a blue gown with shimmery details that dazzled in the sunlight. Antonia posed on the grand staircase inside her home, and she also snapped photos outside with her friends.

Melissa shared the images on Instagram and captioned the post, “It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life💙Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl💙 @antoniagorgaa @castlecouture 👗.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice sent two of her girls off to prom

It was double the fun for Teresa Giudice who sent two of her kids off to prom over the weekend, Gabriella and Milania.

This is the last high school prom for 19-year-old Gabriella Giudice, who is headed to the University of Michigan very soon. The camera-shy Gabriella stunned in a long, black gown with a high slit, and she sported jet-black hair in a sleek style.

Teresa’s second youngest, 17-year-old Milania who’s a junior in high school, also got glam in an emerald green dress with a low-cut back, and she rocked long mermaid hair.

The sisters had lots of fun together as they posed for photos at home before heading to the big event.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.