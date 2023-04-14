RHONJ: Melissa Gorga stylish in NYC for shopping day with her daughter Antonia

Melissa Gorga is spending some well-needed bonding time with her only daughter Antonia, and the mother-daughter duo is taking over The Big Apple.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her mini-me are currently in New York City on a shopping spree, and they were stylish for the day out.

Melissa was casual but chic in the city, rocking a black sleeveless jumpsuit with a stylish fanny pack and a pair of dark sunglasses.

She posted a video online as they walked the busy streets and noted, “It’s a beautiful day in New York City doing some shopping with my girl, Antonia.”

The mom of three turned the camera on Antonia, who was walking beside her, and the final-year high school student leaned in to say a quick “hi” to the camera and continued walking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s gorgeous out today, so hope everybody’s having a great day,” added Melissa.

Melissa Gorga shares details about her RHONJ outfits

Speaking of shopping, RHONJ viewers want to shop for Melissa’s fashionable outfits worn on the show, so she posted the details in her Instagram Story.

The first snap showed the black cutout minidress that Melissa donned for an event in the latest episode.

Melissa rocked the outfit when she hosted a pop-up shop at her store Envy by MJ for newbie Danielle Cabral to showcase and sell her brand, Boujie Kidz.

The Bravo personality shared photos of the Ariel dress, which is available at her store, and wrote, “For everyone asking about my black dress from the episode, we have it in Pink!! 💕.”

Melissa Gorga in an LBD. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa’s LBD wasn’t the only outfit that caught the attention of viewers; her designer pants worn in Episode 9 also sparked the interest of viewers.

In another post, she revealed, “And for everyone asking about these pants they are @versace💕.”

Melissa’s cute pink bag and nude heels were Versace as well.

Melissa Gorga in Versace. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes a major giveaway

Melissa teamed up with BGB Marketing for a major giveaway that includes cash and some amazing designer items.

She posted a photo on Instagram with all the gorgeous bags that are up for grabs along with the cash prize.

“HEY GUYS!! I’ve teamed up with @bgb.marketing so 1 of you can WIN 1 Louis Vuitton bag, 1 Chanel bag, 1 Gucci bag, spend the day with a Lamborghini, or take $2,500!! 😍😍😍,” wrote Melissa.

Melissa shared the details of how to enter the contest and told her followers that they must “1. FOLLOW @bgb.marketing and ALL 63 accounts they are following!” and “2. Like this post so I know you’ve entered!!”



Contestants can also get bonus entries and increase their chances of winning by tagging their friends, commenting, and by sharing the post.

“Follow all directions with the link in bio @bgb.marketing✨ GOOD LUCK EVERYONE!! ✨,” added Melissa.

The contest is open worldwide, but you must be at least 18 years of age to enter, and you have until April 20.



The full terms and conditions of the contest are listed on BloggersGivingBack.com.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.