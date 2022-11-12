Melissa looks fabulous as she promotes her business. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga stunned as she sported an outfit from her clothing store.

Melissa often models recent items from her Envy by Melissa Gorga collection.

The other day the reality TV beauty did just that as she rocked a tight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and no sleeves.

There was a sheer design in the middle with a cut-out near her chest area, with the outfit highlighting her fit figure perfectly.

Melissa wore her long brown locks down, with one hand touching part of her hair while the other was at her side, showing off her watch.

The look was completed with open-toed high heels and minimal makeup, letting the jumpsuit speak for itself.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Melissa posed in front of a brick wall writing “this jumpsuit” and tagging Envy By Melissa Gorga. She also revealed the outfit is the “MYRINE CREPE JUMPSUIT” while encouraging her 2.7 million followers to tap the link for more details.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

What is Envy by Melissa Gorga?

Like many of the Real Housewives, Melissa has other business ventures. Along with her and Joe Gorga owning rental properties in New Jersey, Melissa has a podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display.

However, it’s her clothing brand Envy By Melissa Gorga that allows her to show off her fashionista style. Melissa opened her first boutique store for Envy By Melissa Gorga in 2015.

She’s not just a name for the brand either, as Melissa “hand-picks pieces” for the stores and the online collection too. The brand and stores carry everything from dresses to t-shirts to accessories and fun outfit choices like the black jumpsuit.

Whether you are looking for glam or casual, Melissa’s company has a little something for everyone.

Melissa Gorga ‘bets on’ her and husband Joe Gorga ahead of RHONJ Season 13

There’s no question that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 will be one for the books as the feud between Teresa Guide and the Gorgas takes center stage. As stories surrounding the season emerged, like Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe, she’s making it clear things are good with her husband.

Last week, Melissa shared a picture of her and Joe at a casino with the caption “Bet On Us♠️♦️ @joeygorga.”

The IG post came after Joe and Melissa had a heated altercation with Jennifer Aydin at a hotel during BravoCon and as Teresa continued to gush over her new in-laws.

Melissa Gorga isn’t letting any of The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama stop her from furthering her business ventures. She happily showed off a gorgeous jumpsuit from her clothing brand this week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.