Melissa Gorga knows how to rock a little black dress, and she goes even harder when it’s courtesy of her online boutique.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star modeled a chic LBD on social media to promote the latest pieces from her company, and she looked glam in the outfit.

The midi-length silk dress featured a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps with an outline around the bust.

The bottom half flowed off her body and had a slit on one side.

Melissa had her hair in a sleek style, parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHONJ star tried on the dress while at her brick-and-mortar location in Jersey, and she snapped a mirror selfie in the flattering outfit.

The dress was posted on the Envy by MG Instagram page with the caption, “We LOVE a Little Black Dress!! 🖤🖤 @melissagorga is in The Peppa Dress!! Shop in store 10 am to 6 pm or online NOW www.envybymg.com #melissagorga #rhonj #envybymg.”

When the 43-year-old reality TV star is not heating up the streets of Jersey with her style, she’s heating up the screens with her family drama, and right now, there’s a lot of that going on.

Tensions are building on RHONJ between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas

The drama between Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice is slowly unfolding on the show this season, and there’s much more to come.

After tensions arose over Melissa being excluded from Teresa’s wedding party, the women seemingly put that to rest.

In a past episode, Teresa extended an olive branch and officially asked Melissa to be a bridesmaid. The mom of three turned down the invite and explained that she was no longer upset about being excluded.

However, that mini makeup was short-lived. Melissa later left Teresa’s housewarming party in tears when the OG dubbed her new sisters-in-law and Luis’ other family members as her chosen family.

Melissa felt that was an insult to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, who had opted to skip the event.

Meanwhile, as Teresa’s wedding planning is in full swing, things are lining up to get even more tumultuous in the coming weeks.

We already know that Melissa and Joe skipped out on the August 2022 nuptials, and it won’t be long before we get an inside look into why the couple made that drastic decision.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga teams up with Divestum for a huge giveaway

One good decision that Melissa has made was to team up with Divestum for a huge giveaway worth $4000.

She promoted the contest to her 2.7 million Instagram followers and explained how they could snag the prizes and the cash.

“All you have to do is 1. Go to @divestum 2. Follow everyone that @divestum is following-It takes less than 1′ (This step is important we will check before giving the prizes) 3. Tag a friend,” said Melissa in her caption.

Winners will be announced on March 21, when one follower will get $300, one winner will get $250, and 50 people will win the products featured in Melissa’s post.

The official rules of the sweepstakes are available at the link on @divestum.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.