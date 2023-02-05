RHONJ: Teresa Giudice gives vintage vibes in pink suede jumpsuit

Teresa Giudice recently stopped by CBS to promote the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and her stepson tagged along for the ride.

Since the countdown has already begun for Season 13, the cast members are heavy on the promo trail, and the OG chose pink for her latest TV appearance.

She gave off vintage vibes in a light pink Gucci jumpsuit that featured a white zipper in the front and an elastic waistline.

The outfit had bell bottoms and green striped details on the sleeves and down the sides. She paired the suede ensemble with patent, white platform heels.

The Bravo personality had her long, brown hair styled with a center part and soft curls flowing down her shoulders. She also opted for glam makeup and accessorized with a layered silver necklace.

Teresa’s stepson, Louis, posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of The Drew Barrymore show as they posed with the actress-turned-talk show host.

He captioned the post, “Pleasure to meet a legend,” and tagged Drew and Teresa–who later reshared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Teresa Giudice enjoys a day out with RHOM star Alexia Echevarria

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has found a new best friend in Miami Housewife Alexia Echevarria.

The twosome enjoyed a day out at Fresco by Scotto’s in Manhattan over the weekend, and they snapped a cute photo to mark the occasion.

The women were similarly dressed in long fur coats and boots as they leaned in close for the snapshot.

“Love being around you and the energy you bring ❤️ you have a friend for life in me. Love you girl 🥰,” Teresa captioned her post.

The reality TV personalities have become close friends, and Alexia was a guest at Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ lavish August nuptials.

Bravo viewers have also commented on the similarities between the two women, and Alexia responded to the comparisons during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’ve been called that a lot, and I actually think it’s a compliment because I happen to know her, and we’ve become very good friends,” noted Alexia.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Galentine’s Day event

The mom-of-four has a fun giveaway in store for her followers as she promoted an upcoming event.

Teresa and her castmate Dolores Catania will be hosting an event in honor of Galentine’s Day, to be held on February 9.

The OG is also giving away ten tickets to the soiree, and she shared the details in a recent post.

“We lovelovelove our fans and want to give 10 FREE tickets…” she wrote. “Walk the pink carpet, enjoy the open bar, get a swag bag full of goodies, and dance the night way with us.”

To get your chance at a free ticket, you will need to tag three friends in the comments section of Teresa’s post and follow the Instagram pages for Teresa and Dolores as well as a partner of the event @adinaeden_.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.