Teresa Giudice marries Luis Ruelas — Here’s everything we know about the wedding

RHONJ Teresa Guidice and Luis Ruelas got married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Fans of Teresa Giudice will be delighted to know that the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG tied the knot this weekend.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are officially married.

They got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

On Saturday, the happy couple said “I do” in front of 220 guests.

Teresa’s four daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 were bridesmaids or her “four maids of honors” as she said before the wedding. Teresa shares her daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Naturally, Luis’ two sons from a previous marriage, David and Nicholas, were also at their dad’s side.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wore a white mermaid-style wedding dress

A source told E! News that the bride wore a long beautiful white mermaid-style wedding dress. It featured a sweetheart neckline. The gown was accessorized with long sheer gloves, a tiara embedded with diamonds, and a long veil. Her hair was piled high and luscious curls flowed down her back.

The groom kept it simple. He wore a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie.

Family was a big part of Teresa and Luis’ wedding ceremony

Family is very important to Teresa; she also adored her late parents. It was expected for them to be remembered in some capacity during the ceremony.

Effectively, the Turning Tables author walked down the aisle to violinists and the song Ave Maria playing. This song was a tribute to her late parents.

In a very beautiful and meaningful gesture, the couple’s children also joined them in the lighting of the ceremony’s unity candle.

The ceremony was officiated by Luis’ sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

However, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga didn’t attend the wedding. They have had a rocky relationship for years.

Dina Manzo, who was supposed to be a bridesmaid was also unable to make it.

After their vows and before the couple kissed, Teresa said to Luis, “I will love you for a million tomorrows.”

The Bravolebrities studded event was planned by Jessica Rogers and designed by Preston Bailey.

The wedding decor resembled a dream

The couple had their first dance to Ruelle’s I Get To Love You. All around them were beautiful floral arrangements, gold accents, and white linens.

There were also two huge hearts made of white flowers along with grand cascading centerpieces.

Smoke came out of the floor as the couple shared their first dance as man and wife.

Later, guests joined them on the floor and danced to many hits including We Found Love and Hot in Here.

A wedding band animated the soiree, while a group of professional dancers put on performances for the amazed guests.

One performer even put on choreography to Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend part of the Moulin Rouge film soundtrack.

Guests were served a multi-course menu but also had the options of a pizza truck, Shake Shack, and a candy truck for a late-night treat.

Many Bravo celebrities attended Teresa Giudice’s wedding

All of Teresa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars took part in the festivities including Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and even Margaret Joseph and Jackie Goldschneider whom Teresa has feuded with in the past.

Both Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin were also bridesmaids. They wore beautiful gowns in pastel pink and held an assortment of white flowers.

Some Housewives from other cities were present such as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and, Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. Also in attendance was Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola.

As we previously reported, Teresa’s wedding will be part of a Bravo Special. It is expected to air after season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.