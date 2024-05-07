Teresa Giudice teases legal drama with ‘liar’ Margaret Josephs in RHONJ spoiler

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered with a bang, and there’s a lot more to come.

Get ready for Teresa Giudice to drop some hot tea about her nemesis, Margaret Josephs, as their feud heats up.

In a teaser for Episode 2, titled The Icing on the Brain Cake, the OG teases a legal showdown brewing behind the scenes.

It’s not a surprise that Teresa’s beau, Luis Ruelas, is also involved, as the clip shows the couple slamming Margaret and calling her a “liar.”

They didn’t share much about the legal issue but it could be from the allegations made by Margaret at the Season 13 reunion.

She accused Luis of contacting her son at his place of business and threatening him amid other accusations that he had hired private investigator Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on the entire Jersey cast.

Margaret brought proof at their reunion, providing phone records showing that threatening calls to her son were made from Luis’ number.

The question is, did Margaret take legal action against Luis Ruelas?

RHONJ spoiler teases legal showdown between Teresa and Margaret

A teaser for the first episode of Season 14 shows Luis and Teresa prepping for a group event knowing they would come face to face with Margaret.

However, Teresa tells her husband not to approach the Macbeth Collection founder adding, “You know that there’s things that we can’t speak about right now; there’s more to come.”

The clip then cuts to Teresa’s confessional, where she shares more details about why they have to stay quiet, at least for now.

“There’s things that I can’t say because it involves legal issues, and it’s regarding Magaret Josephs, but I can’t wait for the world to see what a liar she is,” the RHONJ star says to the camera. “I’m gonna be so happy singing like a bird.”

Teresa and Luis claim they already have answers to the situation

As the clip flashes back to Teresa and Luis’s conversation, she tells her husband that they already got the answers they needed.

The conversation seems to hint that Margaret’s claim about Luis calling and threatening her son was false, which would be odd since Margaret brought proof at the Season 13 reunion.

Not only did she print the phone records, but Teresa even admitted that it was Luis’s number on the document.

Meanwhile, we’ll have more clarity on their ongoing drama when the new episode plays out, but in the teaser, Teresa and Luis appear confident they are right.

“We got our answers. That’s why the people that are trying to get a rise out of us, in one ear out the other,” says Teresa to Luis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.