MAFS update: Beth and Jamie—where are they now?

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson had a tumultuous season on Married at First Sight, but interestingly, they opted to stay together.

At first, viewers didn’t exactly have much hope that their marriage would last when the duo went off to start life in the real world, but their opinions later changed.

The Season 9 couple appeared to be doing quite well, until early 2023, when Jamie announced on social media that he was taking time away from Beth.

Some MAFS fans were hoping that Beth and Jamie would reunite but that wasn’t the case.

Their separation became permanent when Jamie took to social media with another update about their marriage.

He posted a photo from outside a Denver courthouse, sharing that he had filed for divorce.

That saga ensued in 2023 but where are Beth and Jamie today?

Are Jamie Thompson and Beth Bice divorced?

Jamie and Beth had a court date in April but Beth revealed that the date was pushed back at Jamie’s request. She did share the new date.

The red-haired beauty posted a photo on social media during what should have been her divorce month, expressing disappointment.

“Me not crying because I was supposed to get divorced on April 15th but someone just filed a continuance,” she wrote.

Since then, the MAFS star hasn’t posted any updates about her divorce, which has gotten quite messy with allegations of abuse.

Monsters and Critics spotted a comment from Beth where she accused Jamie of giving her two black eyes during their marriage.

She also posted another message about being abused after someone asked about her life post-split.

“Happier now because my ex can’t beat me anymore,” wrote the MAFS alum.

MAFS alums Jamie and Beth are living separate lives

Beth has been sharing a lot about her new life on social media, and she seems to be doing well as a newly single woman.

In October, she participated in the Chicago Marathon and posted several snaps after completing the 26-mile event.

Beth has also kept busy with travel and social outings with her friends, most recently exploring her inner child at Disney World.

The MAFS star posted a video from her fun day out, writing, “Oops, I went to Disney World.”

As for Jamie, he has been staying under the radar with the occasional post every few months.

His latest was in March when he shared a sad post after his cat Layden passed away.

Jamie Thompson says goodbye to his beloved pet. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

“RIP baby girl,” wrote Jamie. “You gave me 11 wonderful years of love and affection… You will be dearly missed. 🐈 ❤️.”

As for Jamie’s personal life, Beth claimed he was back on dating apps soon after their split.

However, she’s waiting for their divorce to be finalized before jumping back into the dating scene.

Beth’s Instagram is still littered with photos and videos of her and Jamie from happier times, but he has wiped clean all traces of her from his page.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.