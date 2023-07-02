Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson were once counted among the Married at First Sight success stories, but sadly, that’s no longer the case.

The couple is getting a divorce after tying the knot on the Lifetime show back in Season 9.

The pair had their ups and downs on the show, but they seemed very determined to make their marriage work.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse, and now they’ve called it quits for good.

We already knew that they were having marital issues because, in April, Jamie announced that they were taking a break — or rather, he was taking some time away from Beth.

However, the MAFS star said they were only separating for now, leading us to think that they would work their way back together, but the couple could not resolve their differences. Now it’s over for good.

MAFS star Jamie Thompson files for divorce from Beth Bice

Much like their separation announcement, Jamie was the one who shared the news with the world.

The 39-year-old shared a lengthy post with 151,000 Instagram followers and explained why he decided to end things with Beth.

The photo showed Jamie standing in front of the Denver courthouse after he filed the papers to end his marriage.

“Last Friday was a really tough day for me. I did something I thought I would never have to do,” wrote Jamie. “Here I am, sitting in front of the Denver courthouse.”

In the post, he noted that he and Beth spent months trying to hash out their issues but “were just unable to find common ground.”

“I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return,” he added.

Jamie Thompson announces his divorce from Beth Bice. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Jamie Thompson says he filed for divorce for the sake of his mental health

Jamie shared more details in the post about why he opted to end his marriage and noted that while it was “one of the hardest things” he’s done, it was necessary for the sake of his “mental health and wellbeing.”

“It saddens me a lot to be at this point. I was never sure if I would get married. But, I sure didn’t want to get divorced either (even if it was an arranged marriage courtesy of Hollywood),” he said.

Before ending the post, he thanked everyone for their love and support and exclaimed, “I have really exciting life changes coming my way. Stay tuned for Jamie 2.0! 😌.”

Meanwhile, Beth Bice has not yet made a public statement about the divorce. Her latest Instagram post was four days ago when she snapped a few fashionable photos after she enjoyed an “amazing” comedy show in Denver.

“Sometimes laughter is the only Medicine you need,” said Beth in her post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.