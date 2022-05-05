Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson return to the hallway where they got married

Jamie Thompson and Beth Bice reflect on the day they married a stranger. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Jaime Thompson and Beth Bice remain a Married at First Sight success story.

The couple had highs and lows and explosive moments during their Married at First Sight season, but they’ve managed to stay together and are still going strong.

Recently, Beth and Jamie commemorated their marriage in a special way.

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson share ‘fun MAFS fact’

Beth Bice took to her Instagram stories to share a fun MAFS fact with followers.

In her video, she and Jamie stood in a hallway that held a meaningful significance to the two.

Beth explained, “Alright, so we had to run to like the deed of registry. This is the hallway we got married in. We didn’t even know each other. Like legally, you do legally have to get married in this hallway.”

Jamie added, “True story.”

Beth also included a throwback photo of her and Jamie kissing in that very hallway, writing “The Same Hallway!” above the image.

How long have Beth and Jamie been married?

Beth and Jamie were matched by the experts and married on the ninth season of MAFS.

Their season took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019.

As of 2022, Beth and Jamie have been married for three years.

Jamie and Beth are one of the Married at First Sight franchise’s most outspoken couples, and they’ve often been included in various MAFS specials and the MAFS spinoff show Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

On Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Beth and Jamie documented the moment that Jamie formally proposed to Beth for their second anniversary.

Interestingly, Beth and Jamie didn’t want children when signing up for Married at First Sight. During their season, the couple bonded over the fact that they didn’t want kids despite both not explicitly stating that to the experts.

However, Beth and Jamie appear to have warmed up to possibly having children and even documented a moment when Beth thought she might be pregnant, although it turned out not to be the case.

As Beth and Jamie continue their marriage, time will tell if the two decide to expand their family with children. In the meantime, Beth has been candid about the insecurities she feels due to the constant social media comments about her body appearing pregnant.

With Jamie’s help, Beth has learned to feel more confident posting photos of herself and continues to be a bold and outspoken member of the Married at First Sight family.

