MAFS: Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson celebrate their 3-year-anniversary

Beth and Jamie enjoy another year of marriage since getting married at first sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Beth and Jamie got married on the ninth season of Married at First Sight, and the couple has remained married three years later.

For their 3-year-anniversary, Beth and Jamie reflected on their marriage and their unconventional wedding.

Beth Bice expresses love for Jamie Thompson on 3rd anniversary

Beth and Jamie have been one of the more explosive couples within the Married at First Sight franchise.

During their season, Beth and Jamie proved that they fight hard, but they also love hard, and, despite their many doubters, the couple managed to defy the odds and stay together.

Being one of the few Married at First Sight couples to remain married, they celebrated their anniversary with sweet posts.

Beth took to Instagram and shared a sunny photo of her and Jamie sitting in a grass area surrounded by greenery. Beth lovingly looks up at Jamie and smiles as Jamie smiles at the camera in the photo.

Beth captioned the post, “Happy 3 years to us! So many cities, adventures, discoveries. I don’t want to get to gushy about it, but I love you. I can’t wait to see what life is all about with you. Happy anniversary babe!!!!”

Jamie Thompson teases falling in love at first sight with Beth Bice

Jamie took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from his and Beth’s wedding day, which was also the first day they met each other.

In the photo, Jamie wears a blue suit with a striped tie, and Beth wears a strapless lace wedding dress with her red hair curled and swept to the side. Beth wraps her arm around Jamie’s in the photo as the two smile.

Jamie captioned the post, “3 years ago this very day I met my wife. I liked her so much I actually married her right there on the spot! 😂 💍 ❤️ Thanks for 3 crazy yet amazing years babe. I can’t wait to see what the next 3 bring. #marriedatfirstsight #loveatfirstsight.”

Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Both Beth and Jamie’s posts were met with lots of love from their Married at First Sight family, including fellow Married at First Sight Season 9 costars Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie. They also recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary.

Taking the risk of marrying a stranger certainly seems to have paid off for Beth and Jamie as they continue to build a happy life together.

Happy anniversary Beth and Jamie!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.