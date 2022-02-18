MAFS: Elizabeth Bice claps back at comments about her body after fans question if she’s pregnant

Elizabeth Bice reveals comments that make her insecure. Pic credit: Lifetime

Elizabeth Bice is tired of comments on her body and speculation about whether or not she’s pregnant.

After sharing photos for Valentine’s Day, Beth’s comment section was flooded with fans wondering if the Married at First Sight alum may be pregnant.

Beth found the comments to be discouraging and she addressed the negative impact that the comments have on her.

Beth Bice reveals why she doesn’t post full body shots anymore

Beth took to her Instagram stories to share a Valentine’s Day post from her page and how the post that was meant to be a celebration of her love for Jamie turned into something more hurtful.

Beth wrote, “When a photo like this…”

Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

She then revealed the comments that she received after sharing the previous photo expressing that when sharing photos “Turns to comments like this… Is the 137592$404 reason I don’t post full body shots anymore”

Beth added, “Don’t mind me casually going to starve myself now.”

Some of the comments that Beth highlighted about her body included a fan writing, “Baby bump or comfy bump, either way.. beautiful to see y’all made a happy life.”

Another fan wrote, “If she were pregnant she’d probably say so…”

A series of comments also speculated about Beth being pregnant with some writing, “Preggers?”,“Baby Bump?…”, “Is she going to have a baby”, “Baby anytime soon?”

While some of the fans’ comments appear to mean well, Beth feels the pregnancy speculation is taxing and hurtful and understandably evokes body insecurity.

Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

Beth Bice confirms she is not pregnant

Beth recently shared another photo of herself that was taken by her husband Jamie.

In the quality photo, Beth poses on a set of stairs and smiles while wearing jeans and a brown off-the-shoulder sweater.

Beth captioned the photo, “Whoopsie, posted the wrong photo last time! Jamie deserved to have his best work displayed lol!!!!! Just remember to always keep supporting your partner! Ps: not pregnant here either in case anyone needed to comment about my belly”

Beth and Jamie aren’t welcoming a child currently, but they have changed their tune on having kids.

During their season of Married at First Sight, both Beth and Jamie didn’t want children. However, as time has gone on the pair has become much more open to the idea of being parents.

Meanwhile, Beth has expressed her excitement for fellow MAFS alums Amani and Woody Randall who excitingly announced that they are expecting a baby this June.

