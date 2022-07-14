Beth Bice suggests MAFS couples don’t take experts advice

Beth Bice appeared on Married at First Sight Season 9. Pic credit: @justbeth____/Instagram

Married at First Sight’s Beth Bice recently addressed the show and how the couples interact with experts.

A signature part of the MAFS experience is receiving counsel from a panel of experts.

Married at First Sight Season 15 saw Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper return, with Dr. Viviana exiting the series.

The show also announced the addition of experts Devon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec.

While the MAFS experts have changed several times throughout the years, there have always been at least three expert matchmakers aiding the couples on their unique journey.

However, Beth’s recent video suggests that matched couples don’t always take expert advice.

Beth Bice shares video about MAFS experts

Beth Bice took to her Instagram stories to share a video with text that read, “Married at First Sight couples after they meet with the experts and given advice.”

The redheaded MAFS star then mouthed audio, saying, “Mmkay, well, I won’t be doing any of that but thank you very much.”

Beth captioned the post, “In honor of Married at First Sight Wednesday…. I thought this would be fitting. I mean we all know this is how it goes sometimes. Good luck to the lucky chosen ones tonight! #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #funny #drama #couplegoals #marriedlife.”

Beth Bice’s post resonates with MAFS stars

Several of Beth’s fans and fellow Married at First Sight stars took to the comment sections to react, including former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo got a kick out of the post, commenting with several laughing emojis and writing, “omg sooo good!!!”

Ashley Petta, who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 5 and is still married to MAFS husband Anthony D’amic, agreed that couples don’t listen to the MAFS experts. Ashley wrote, “Nailed this.”

Dr. Viviana used several emojis to capture her reaction, starting with a tear shed emoji, a frown emoji, and a laughing emoji.

One commenter wrote of their hope for the new MAFS Season 15 couples: “I hope there will be more happily ever afters, 8 weeks from now. Just let me know when couple’s cam comes back. I invested in y’all and I miss y’all. You’re Luke my younger brothers and sisters.”

Another commenter spoke of the intense experience couples go through when marrying a stranger, writing, “I can only imagine the unbelievable amount of stress that is involved when you marry a stranger and a camera crew is recording your every move. I love watching the show, but I don’t think I could do it.”

Time will tell if the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples are more inclined to seek advice from the experts.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.