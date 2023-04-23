Jamie and Beth from Married at First Sight ‘taking time away’ from marriage

Jamie Thompson has revealed to Married at First Sight fans that his marriage to Beth Bice is in trouble.

In fact, the pair have been at least temporarily split up, with Jamie admitting that Beth has been gone for four weeks now, and it doesn’t look like there’s a positive resolution on the horizon.

Before taking to his Instagram stories to go more in-depth regarding his relationship troubles with Beth, Jamie made a statement on his main Instagram page where he made it clear that there was trouble in paradise.

This isn’t the first time since getting married sight unseen on Married at First Sight on Season 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019. And when it comes to marriages from the show lasting, Beth and Jamie are one of just two Charlotte couples that are still married.

So when Jamie took to Instagram with a message about having to “take a step back,” it shouldn’t really surprise anyone.

In the caption of the message containing a sweet photo from seemingly better times, Jamie wrote, “A lot of you have been asking and I’ve been avoiding the questions… So, I just wanted to share that I’m taking some time away from my wife to focus on myself and my personal growth.”

He continued, “It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. Taking this step may be difficult, but I know it’s necessary for me to become the best version of myself. I can’t say what the future holds for Beth and I, but I know I will be a stronger version of myself regardless.”

Jamie shared with MAFS fans about Beth’s absence. Pic credit: jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Jamie Thompson answered Married at First Sight fans’ questions about Beth Bice separation

More answers came just hours later when Jamie Thompson launched an Instagram Q&A where he seemed to relish in MAFS fans’ questions, answering in-depth about why he and Beth aren’t currently together.

One of the biggest reveals that Jamie made in his IG Stories Q&A is that he did not decide to take a break. He also shared that Beth had already been gone for four weeks, which certainly makes some of her recent Instagram posts very interesting.

Beth Bice has been playing off separation since leaving Jamie Thompson to work on himself

For example, four weeks ago, Beth posted the following video and message on her social media page — right around the time Jamie admits she left.

In it, Beth is on the phone and over the top of the video, she wrote, “Calling my best friend to make sure she would have done the same thing if she were me and that I am not the crazy one.”

Then, nearly two weeks later, Beth posted a picture from their wedding and wished Jamie a happy fourth anniversary.

Then, just two weeks ago, Beth shared her first post in April, and in it, she addressed the concern coming from MAFS fans who realized that she and Jamie haven’t been posting together lately, making light of the concern.

So far, Beth has remained quiet following Jamie’s revelation that they have been, at least temporarily, separated.

