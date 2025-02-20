MAFS spoilers: Did Juan and Karla stay married or get divorced?

Season 18 of Married at First Sight is winding down with only two original couples still standing.

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald are still going strong and then there’s Karla Juarez and Juan Franco.

At first glance, we predicted a hot and heavy romance between the duo, and so did the experts, which is why they were matched.

Unfortunately for Karla, her marriage was barely lukewarm despite the ongoing attempts to ignite some spark between them.

During their last session with Dr. Pia, she suggested a tantric yoga session but that took an awkward turn.

Regardless of the lack of chemistry on Juan’s end, the Season 18 couple has not thrown in the towel.

The weeks have flown by and now Decision Day is around the corner but will Karla and Juan stay married or get divorced?

Did Juan Franco and Karla Juarez stay married or get divorced?

We can officially start the countdown for Episode 17, A Match Made in Scandal, showcasing the couples remaining in the marital experiment.

It’s the end of the line as Decision Day arrives, and it’s finally time to confront the difficult choice of whether to stay married or get divorced.

Blogger @mafsfan posted spoilers about the season several months ago, including Karla and Juan’s decision.

According to the fan page, the couple chose to get divorced and is no longer together.

The MAFS fan page rarely gets it wrong but we take everything with a grain of salt until the information is confirmed on the show.

Meanwhile, viewers have been talking about Juan and Karla’s relationship, and if their predictions are anything to go by, there’s no hope for this duo on Decision Day.

MAFS fans make Decision Day predictions about Karla and Juan

MAFS fans aren’t putting much stock in a lasting marriage between Juan and Karla as the season is near its end and there is still no spark between the duo.

“I think Juan will say no and Karla will say no on decision day,” posted an X user.

“Only Thomas and Camille are saying ‘yes’. Karla and Juan are just roommates at this point,” reasoned someone else.

One commenter made their prediction before the recent episode, writing, “Karla is not Juan’s type. And she’s a bit immature. She’s definitely looking for a man to carry her….thinking Juan will say ‘no’ on decision day.”

Karla is not Juan's type. And she's a bit immature. She definitely looking for a man to carry her….thinking Juan will say "no" on decision day. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

There was also a poll posted online. 92 percent predicted that the couple would get divorced.

Do you believe the spoiler about Juan and Karla or do you think there’s a chance they’ll stay married?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.