MAFS’ Karla Juarez: Let’s get to know the Season 18 bride

Karla Juarez signed up for Married at First Sight to find a partner and start a happy family like the one she grew up in.

She was matched with Juan Franco, and they made for a stunning couple on their wedding day.

Unfortunately, their striking looks weren’t enough to guarantee a perfect match, and so far, their romance has been lukewarm at best.

Admittedly, Juan doesn’t feel a spark with Karla, and at this point, they seem more like friends than a man and wife.

Karla has expressed disappointment about the slow progression of her marriage, stating that she wants more affection from her husband.

There’s still time to turn things around between the duo, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

As the season continues to play out, let’s get to know more about Karla.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Karla Juarez?

Karla was born and raised in Chicago, and she often talks about her close-knit family, which includes her mother, father, and sisters.

Karla has been getting slack online and has been accused of joining the show so she can find a husband to take care of her financially.

However, that’s far from the truth, and it’s time to put some respect on Karla’s name.

Like her husband, Juan, the 33-year-old entrepreneur focuses on beauty and holistic health.

From an early age, she had a passion for hair and decided that would be her career path.

The MAFS star started by working with some of the best in the industry as she perfected her craft over the years.

In a recent episode, Karla’s decision to quit her job caused tensions between her and Juan, where he called the decision stupid.

However, with 18 years of experience as a hairstylist, Karla wanted to become an entrepreneur and start her own business.

The MAFS bride has been doing just that at her West Loop studio, which specializes in blowouts, haircuts, and styling.

In a 2025 post, Karla expressed her love for her career, writing, “Energy for 2025: Dedication to my Craft. My Soul’s Purpose is to Serve ✨.”

“I humbly express my Gratitude for all those who have been there to support me in my ever evolving career,” she wrote.

Karla owns two businesses

Karla’s second business, Embody Flow, encompasses her holistic lifestyle and love for a healthy mind and body.

She has a Pilates certification and has been a Pilates instructor and energy healer for five years.

The brunette beauty specializes in combining Pilates with sound therapy and myofascial release.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.