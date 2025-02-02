MAFS’ tantra therapist slams Juan and Karla and calls show ‘pure trash’

Juan Franco and Karla Jaurez are getting dragged on social media by the tantra therapist who appeared in the latest episode with the couple.

The woman, who goes by Tantra Butterfly but whose real name is Diana Grossman, is unhappy with how she was portrayed on TV.

She blames Juan and Karla for making her “look bad” on the show, claiming the duo had “zero chemistry.”

Diana is also angry at Lifetime Network, calling it “pure trash” and claiming she was “underpaid.”

Diana spoke out following the response from Episode 13, The Truth Always Comes Out.

The episode featured a scene between Juan and Karla where Diana showed them a few tantra techniques to help the couple deepen their intimacy.

Unfortunately for Diana, the awkward scene garnered chatter online, with viewers roasting her in the comments and calling the scene “cringe.”

Diana, however, is setting the record straight and blaming Juan, Karl, and MAFS for the backlash.

MAFS’ tantra therapist calls the show “trash” and Juan Franco “repulsive”

Diana is upset with the negative feedback her scene with Juan and Karla has garnered online, and now she’s clapping back.

She posted a video slamming MAFS and the couple while warning others in her field against appearing on the show.

“#lifetimenetwork is pure trash and junk food for your mind,” she wrote, adding that they enjoy “creating drama to entice people into watching the “lame and boring shows.”

She also spoke about being slandered online and called “cringe,” reasoning that if anyone was “cringe,” it was Juan Franco.

“He has a very cynical and male-chauvinistic outlook,” said Diana, who claimed the Season 18 groom accused her of trying to “seduce” him at a cast afterparty.

“JUAN YOU’RE NOT MY TYPE spreading rumors about me,” she exclaimed. “It isn’t just untrue; it’s slander and I found you snide and repulsive.”

Diana Grossman blames Juan and Karla for making her look bad on TV

Diana wasn’t done dragging the MAFS couple after her experience on the show.

“Not only did this couple make me look bad the whole time I was there but they had ZERO CHEMISTRY,” she told her followers.

Diana also claimed the cameramen made her appear heavier on-screen, adding, “#Lifetime, you thought it was funny to make me look 50 lbs heavier than I look in real life?”

“I’m sharing the horrible way you treated me on your trashy show,” she continued, “not only was it a boring experience; I was underpaid and made fun of online for 3 days straight.”

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.