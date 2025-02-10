MAFS spoiler: Did Camille and Thomas stay married or get divorced?

Married at First Sight Season 18 is in full swing, and the drama between the couples is just starting to heat up.

The newlyweds recently celebrated their one-month anniversary but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the matches, except for Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald.

Despite a few hiccups, they’ve been the most stable couple on the show.

Camille’s main issue was that her straight-laced husband lacked swag, and she’s been trying to spruce him up since then.

A pair of diamond earrings and a new wardrobe did the trick, as did a sit-down with the experts to spice things up in the bedroom.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That TMI moment played out in Episode 13, with handcuffs and other things included.

So far, things appear to be going well for the couple, but the season is not over yet.

Keep reading to discover what happened with Camille and Thomas on Decision Day.

Did Camille and Thomas stay together on Decision Day?

If you read our Season 18 spoilers, you know what happened to Camille and Thomas.

However, if you missed it, here’s what we know.

@mafsfan always has the inside scoop, and this season was no different.

The MAFS fan page posted about the season several months ago, sharing that Camille and Thomas opted to stay married on Decision Day.

That is not surprising, considering how things have been playing out so far.

However, this information is alleged and will be confirmed when the Decision Day episode airs in the coming weeks.

Season 18 was filmed a year ago, so the question remains whether Camille and Thomas are still together today.

We’ll also get an update on that in the MAFS Where Are They Now episode, which usually picks up months after Decision Day.

MAFS Season 18 catchup

We are 14 episodes into the season, and things are getting messy.

One couple, Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore, has already called it quits, kicking off the first day of the couple’s retreat with divorce papers.

However, the big bang is coming in Episode 15, when the cheating scandal allegedly involving Madison Myers and David Trimble starts to play out.

David’s wife, Michelle, is hell-bent on finding the mystery woman his raunchy text was meant for, and she suspects Madison.

The description for Episode 15, Cheat and Retreat, teases that one wife’s never-ending search for the truth is in full effect, and another wife’s name gets dragged into the mud.

The spoiler shows Madison confronting Michelle about the suspicious text.

An explosive scene ensues with Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick, when he starts to put the pieces together.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.