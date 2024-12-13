MAFS Season 18 spoilers: Who stayed together and who got divorced?

We’re nine episodes into Season 18 of Married at First Sight, and it’s not looking great for the Chicago couples.

There’s still time for the troubled pairs to turn things around, but will they?

You can stay tuned to the end of the lengthy season to find out, but if you’re curious, keep reading.

We have a spoiler about which newlyweds stayed married on Decision Day and which ones got divorced.

MAFS doesn’t have a high success rate but could this be the season where all the couples stay married?

A popular MAFS fan page shared some insider details about the Season 18 matches, and the results might surprise you.

Which Season 18 couples got divorced on Decision Day?

Feel free to refer back to this article on Decision Day to see if @mafsfan got it right once again, but here’s what the fan page posted about the couples.

First up is David and Michelle and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they opted to end the marriage.

We’ve seen things get worse between them each week despite David’s efforts, and he shared on the MAFS Afterparty that things were worse behind the scenes.

David confessed that he had no communication with his wife when the cameras weren’t rolling.

That little nugget was everything we needed to know about where this marriage was headed: divorce.

Update on MAFS stars David and Michelle. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Next up is Allen and Madison, another couple struggling with attraction.

Viewers have been hopeful that Madison’s feelings or lack thereof for her husband would change over time, but that didn’t happen.

Furthermore, Madison is allegedly the bride in the cheating scandal with David, which plays out later in the season.

If that’s true, it’s not surprising that Allen would choose to divorce her on Decision Day.

Madison and Allen got divorced on MAFS. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

One couple causing a stir among viewers is Ikechi and Emem, and the response to the groom has been brutal.

People are convinced that Ikechi joined the show for clout, and he continues to prove them right each week.

Emem, for her part, has been enamored by her husband, but the tides started to change when he described her as aggressive at their housewarming party.

Things must have escalated after that because they reportedly chose divorce on Decision Day as well.

MAFS stars Emem and Ikechi split. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Did any of the MAFS couples stay together?

It’s been hard to predict how things would end for Juan and Karla because they started off great, but now they’re having issues building a connection.

Unfortunately, they were unable to fix those problems, as @mafsfan claimed the couple also got divorced.

Juan and Karla from MAFS are no longer together. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

That’s four divorces so far, and I’m sure you’re wondering if anyone stayed together.

The answer is yes; according to the MAFS fan page, Camille and Thomas stayed married on Decision Day, saving the season from ending in a complete failure.

MAF stars Camille and Thomas are still married. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Keep in mind that nothing is fully confirmed until the season ends, so let’s keep watching.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.