MAFS fans outraged at Ikechi for calling Emem ‘aggressive’

Ikechi is seemingly putting things in place so he can opt for a divorce on Decision Day and Married at First Sight viewers are not fooled by his antics.

MAFS fans were already convinced he was just chasing fame after auditioning for the show in prior seasons and finally getting cast on the Chicago installment.

Now he’s on the show and not making any effort in his marriage to Emem.

What he’s doing is infuriating fans week after week.

The 41-year-old crossed a line in Episode 8, Chef’s Kiss and a Rude Diss, when the couple had their first housewarming.

That didn’t bode well for Ikechi, as Emem’s friends and family saw some red flags in his behavior.

When asked if he could see himself falling in love with his wife, he was unable to provide a clear answer.

However, he was also asked for five words to describe his wife, and he chose “aggressive.”

Ikechi’s choice of words didn’t sit well with his wife, nor her family and friends, and they’re not the only ones upset by the comment.

MAFS fans are done with Ikechi after he calls Emem ‘Aggressive’

MAFS fans have been discussing the scene online and slamming the Chicago groom for his behavior.

“Anything that challenges him is aggressive to him. He is not the person for her; she deserves better,” wrote a commenter.

“Upsetting, he called her aggressive. This moment is definitely the downfall of their relationship. She didn’t do anything that seem aggressive 😢,” added someone else.

“Calling her aggressive just makes him seem insecure,” one MAFS viewer reasoned—a sentiment expressed by viewers in the past. “She’s certainly not aggressive or hostile. It’s a ‘him problem.'”

Another commenter added, “I was definitely rooting for him/them but each episode he comes off more and more like an insecure hater.”

MAFS Season 18 teases more tension between the couple

There’s plenty more to come on MAFS this season and Episode 9, You Into Some Crazy Stuff, teases that two couples will have to deal with the dramatic aftermath of their housewarming parties.

We’re guessing one of those couples is Emem and Ikechi, as the 35-year-old will most likely discuss her husband’s claims of her being aggressive.

Emem recently shared it with the other women and admitted that she was upset by Ikechi’s choice of words.

Let’s see how that conversation goes when the couple revisits the topic in the upcoming episode.

Check out the snippet of Ikechi and Emem’s awkward housewarming party, and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.



