MAFS rumor pinpoints newlyweds involved in cheating scandal and couples swap

Married at First Sight Season 18 is off to a good start, and most matches seem like great fits.

However, it’s still early days, and things promise to get more tumultuous as time passes.

The recent teaser for the season shows all the Chicago newlyweds in conflict after they move in together and attempt to merge their lives.

Viewers are also eagerly waiting for the cheating scandal and couples swap — the first in the history of the franchise.

Everyone has been trying to predict the coupes involved in the scandal after getting to know the pairs over the past three episodes.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A MAFS page shared a spoiler pinpointing the two couples allegedly involved, and we’ve noticed some clues in the recent teaser that hinted they could be right.

Madison and David are allegedly involved in the MAFS cheating scandal

Instagram user @mafsfan is known for getting inside information about the show, and they’ve been right on the ball many times over.

This time they received information that the couples involved in the cheating scandal are Madison and Allen and David and Michelle.

Seemingly David and Madison are the ones who stepped outside of their marriages and kicked off the firestorm of events that unfolded as a result.

The MAFS fan page shared a post on their Instagram Story with the four Chicago newlyweds, and the words “Couple Swap” displayed across the screen.

“Michelle & David and Madison & Allen are *ALLEGEDLY* the couples involved in swap!” the post read.

“Note: I do not know if a full swap or if just Madison and David got together but I do know Allen was liking Michelle’s IG photos and leaving comments like 🔥so we will see!!!” the post continued.

Newlyweds alleged to be in couples swap. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Michelle accuses David of texting another woman in the Episode 18 teaser

We might have gotten clues about one of the cheating spouses in the Season 18 teaser.

The sneak peek featured some tense moments between Michelle and David and at one point she slammed his momma’s boy behavior, calling it a turn-off.

It was another moment that caught our attention.

The scene features David and Michelle mid-conversation as she tells him, “I don’t believe you. I think you’re texting another girl.”

“Okay, so what do you want me to do about it?” David responds.

“I want the f*****g truth,” retorts Michelle.

Could this “other woman” be Madison? We’ll have to wait and see.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.