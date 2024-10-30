MAFS viewers slam Thomas after cheating revelation and urge Camille to ‘run’

Married at First Sight is starting to heat up now that all the Chicago couples have tied the knot and their dirty little secrets are spilling out.

Viewers have weighed in on the new matches and are already telling one bride to make a run for it.

In Episode 2, things seemed hopeful between Camille and Thomas, the first pair to tie the knot.

However, after the latest episode, people are seeing red flags.

Thomas dropped an interesting nugget while being grilled by Camille’s friends and family at their wedding reception.

The 42-year-old shared that he was in a nine-year relationship, and not only did he string her along with no desire to get married, but he also cheated on her before they broke up.

When Thomas told Camille about his nine-year relationship, you could see the alarm bells going off in her head.

However, she hasn’t found out about the infidelity part yet, as he relayed that information to her family but left it out during the conversation with his bride.

Meanwhile, MAFS fans are dragging Thomas online and telling Camille to make a run for it.

“Thomas is creepy. Am I the only one who can see that?!” someone questioned. “He wasted 9 years of someone’s life, just to NOT marry them and then had the nerve to cheat! It’s giving Dateline! #MAFS.”

Thomas is creepy. Am I the only one who can see that?! He wasted 9 years of someone's life, just to NOT marry them and then had the nerve to cheat! It's giving Dateline! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/0zOTXEg9wF — fendii williams ☕️ (@FendiiWilliams) October 30, 2024

“Thomas was in a 9 year relationship and didn’t marry, and now he’s on a TV show marrying a stranger? Oh girl, run for your life,” said a commenter.

Thomas was in a 9 year relationship and didn't marry, and now he's on a TV show marrying a stranger? Oh girl, run for your life#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFS18 pic.twitter.com/NcwiPfMI8L — M.J.💛 (@misslika68) October 30, 2024

“Thomas should have NEVER fixed his lips to talk about his infidelity in his 9 year relationship!!!” reasoned someone else. “Camille should’ve be the first one to know if you felt compelled to share!”

Thomas should have NEVER fixed his lips to talk about his infidelity in his 9 year relationship!!! Like Camille should’ve be the first one to know if you felt compelled to share!#mafs #mafschicago #MarriedAtFirstSightChicago #MarriedAtFirstSight @MAFSLifetime pic.twitter.com/QNflzYozsp — STB✨ (@S_TheBeast) October 30, 2024

Another X user called out Thomas for lying to Camille by omitting the most crucial part of the story about his past relationship.

“I don’t like that Thomas told Camille that him and his ex grew apart, but told her friends that he cheated. Sir, you should have told your wife the whole truth,” said the commenter.

Can Camille and Thomas make their marriage work?

It’s way too early to tell how Camille and Thomas’ relationship will develop, but so far, things are off to a rocky start.

The MAFS groom will need to fess up and tell the whole truth about his infidelity and fast.

If Camille hears the information from someone else, their marriage could end before it even starts.

Do you think Camille and Thomas can get over this hump and make their marriage work?

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.