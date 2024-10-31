MAFS sneak peek teases drama as Juan calls Karla ‘stupid’ for quitting her job

Married at First Sight Season 18 is starting to heat up now that all the couples have tied the knot and can officially start their lives together.

The weddings weren’t without their share of drama and plenty more is coming in the next few weeks.

The newlyweds are about to head into their honeymoon and then they’ll move in together.

A teaser for what’s to come shows tension between Karla and Juan who were hot and heavy when they met at the altar as strangers, and even more so during their first night together.

However, now that real life has kicked in, the duo is on the same page and Juan makes a shady comment about his wife being “stupid” after she makes a rash decision.

They are not the only couple with marital issues brewing.

Things are off to a rocky start between David and Michelle. It seems he’s left the basement but is still a momma’s boy; a major turnoff for his wife.

Tensions arise between Karla and Juan in the MAFS sneak peek

Karla’s namaste personality seemed exactly what Juan needed to balance his serious straight-laced persona.

Judging by the teaser, that carefree attitude will get old fast.

In the clip, Karla tells Juan “I left my job today.” It doesn’t sit well with the entrepreneur.

In the confessional, Juan responds, “Karla is in her own world. You can be crazy but you shouldn’t be stupid.”

That’s not the only moment that caused us to second-guess the couple’s ability to make their marriage work.

In another scene, Juan throws shade at Karla again telling her “I had a special day with David today. I’m not gonna lie, I forgot you were there.”

Michelle tells David that being a momma’s boy is a major ‘turn-off’

David and Michelle were already off to a rough start after she found out that he lived in his parent’s basement.

The 38-year-old had a mini breakdown at her reception but her friends and family eventually persuaded her to give the process a fair chance.

Michelle has done that, but the sneak peek proves things are not going smoothly between the pair.

In the clip she confronts David, telling him “Your mommy doing all your things for you, that’s a turn-off to me.”

In another scene, Michelle tells David to give her some space and he retorts, “You want your motherf*****g space, I’ll give it to you,” and storms off.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.