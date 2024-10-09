MAFS fans react to Chicago Matchmaking Special: ‘Please don’t let us down!’

The Married at First Sight Season 18 specials aired last night, and fans of the show are chiming in on the Chicago hopefuls.

It’s been a long wait after a disastrous Season 17, but viewers hope the new cast will make up for that.

The premiere is less than a week away, and viewers were initially skeptical about the new season.

The Matchmaking Special featured several Chicago singles who applied to be on the show, but not everyone made the cut.

We got plenty of insight into how the experts Dr. Pia, Dr. Pepper, and Pastor Cal narrowed the list to five men and five women who were eventually chosen for the marital experiment.

During the matchmaking episode, the experts visited the 10 singles and announced they’d been matched and would tie the knot in two weeks.

If you missed it, the matches are Emem and Ikechi, Camille and Thomas, Madison and Allen, Karla and Juan, and Michelle and David.

MAFS viewers react to the Season 18 Matchmaking Special

MAFS viewers were tuned in and shared their opinions about the special on X.

“It seems the experts are listening more this season. The women are very attractive, which helps too. #MAFS,” wrote a commenter.

“I tapped out after the 1st episode last season. I’m hoping this season delivers 🤞🏼,” noted someone else.

An X user wrote, “Watching the #MAFS Chicago kickoff special and so far it seems like it’ll be way better than the hot mess that was Denver.”

Another added, “This Chicago edition better not disappoint! I better not have the stress like the last few seasons😩. Experts, I hope you’ve learned to choose better and not give someone the complete opposite of what they’ve asked for. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

Someone else urged, “Please don’t let us down! Please!”

MAFS Season 18 premieres on October 15

Mark your calendars. MAFS Season 18 will now air on Tuesdays, with the first episode airing on October 15.

The premiere will only feature one wedding, and the final four couples will tie the knot in Episode 2, Windy City Weddings, which will air the following week.

Get ready for a bit of drama as the new couples prepare to walk down the aisle, and one groom holds on to a secret that could ruin his marriage before it even starts.

Did you tune in to the Matchmaking Special? Please tell us what you think about the Chicago couples so far.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.