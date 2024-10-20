MAFS Episode 2 teases more Windy City weddings

Married at First Sight has officially kicked off with one wedding already out the way and three more nuptials are set to take place in Episode 2.

Season 18 is off to a good start with viewers commending the producers for listening to their request to cut out the lengthy pre-wedded shenanigans and get straight to the good stuff.

Fans took to social media after the premiere to express their satisfaction after watching one couple, Thomas and Camille walk down the aisle.

We even got to see the start of the second wedding which will play out in its entirety in the upcoming episode, titled Windy City Weddings.

Meanwhile, the first wedding wasn’t without its share of drama as Camille had second thoughts right before she was set to walk down the aisle.

That’s when the absurdity of marrying a stranger started to set in, and Camille’s nerves threatened another runaway bride situation.

Luckily, her bridesmaids talked her off the ledge and she later walked down the aisle and tied the knot.

Three more couples tie the knot in the MAFS Episode 2 teaser

The upcoming episode promises more excitement for MAFS fans, who are eager to see how these new couples will fare after a disastrous Season 17.

So far, it appears that the experts are banking on the idea that opposites attract, and that will either work out in their favor or go terribly wrong.

The wedding day continues in the Windy City, where 6 more singles prepare to meet their spouses for the first time at the altar.

We’ll have to wait and see if it will be smooth sailing for the new couples, but based on the episode description, things are about to get bumpy.

As the pressure mounts and the moment of truth approaches, hopes and wishes are pondered as one bride puts her full trust in the Universe, and one groom holds a secret that could doom his marriage.

The Windy City brides get ready to walk down the aisle

Madison and Allen will be the next couple to tie the knot, followed by Karla and Juan.

In the teaser, Juan has an emotional moment while waiting for his bride.

The Episode 2 snippet shows him at the wedding with the guests, including Karla’s family, as he tells them, “I’m sorry, but I’m a sensitive guy,” while dabbing his eyes.

Meanwhile, Karla is excited to walk down the aisle and start the unique marital experiment, telling the camera, “Getting married at first sight is exactly who I am.”

The teaser also shows bride-to-be Michelle moments before her wedding, exclaiming, “This is bats**t crazy, for the record.”

Married at First Sight Season airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.