Michelle gets cold feet immediately after marrying David in MAFS teaser



Married at First Sight Season 18 is charging full speed ahead with four couples married and the final couple ready to walk down the aisle during the upcoming episode.

However, while the others have had great starts so far it won’t be smooth sailing for David and Michelle.

In the previous teaser, we saw Michelle’s pre-wedding events where she expressed excitement about meeting her groom.

However, in a sneak peek of Episode 3, her confidence dwindles on the wedding day and she starts to overthink her decision to marry a stranger.

Meanwhile, David feels self-conscious about how his bride will take the news that he lives with his parents, and he’s already getting a lot of heat online.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ll have to wait and see how Michelle responds, but for now the 36-year-old has at least one person in his corner.

Season 1 alum Jamie Otis recently came to his defense when MAFS viewers trashed him online.

Jamie reminded fans of the franchise that her husband Doug Hehner was also living at home with his parents when they tied the knot, and now 18 seasons later, they are still happily married.

MAFS bride Michelle has second thoughts about marrying David

Married at First Sight Season 18 has been going great for the couples, but the ride is about to get bumpy.

A snippet of Episode 3 — Did Ya’ll Meet My Husband — features Michelle and David’s wedding and things take a downward spiral after they tie the knot.

In the clip posted by PEOPLE, Michelle chats with her friends at the reception and tells them “[I see] why we’ve been paired. I see the similarities and I do see that.”

However, she’s already having second thoughts about their pairing.

“There’s small things that I’m getting a little bit stuck on in my head, that I’m like I don’t even want to say them out loud. You know what I mean?” continues the 38-year-old. “I’m like, okay, you told yourself you’re gonna be open, continue doing that.”

Her friends try to reassure her that her feelings are normal for a new bride, with someone adding, “It’s very natural to feel overwhelmed.”

Michelle breaks down in tears in the MAFS preview

Things get worse as Michelle tries to talk through her feelings, sharing that she and David are not on the same page.

“I think I’m f****d,” she tearfully admits. “He’s very excited and I’m being hesitant. I feel bad.”

“It’s a lot,” she says while wiping away her tears, adding “I don’t want his family to see me.”

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.