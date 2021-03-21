Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

MAFS spoilers: Are Paige and Chris still together or did they get a divorce?


chris-paige
The match between the accountant and finance manager seemed great on paper. Pic credit: Lifetime

While the match between accountant Paige Banks and finance manager Chris Williams looked great on paper, the real thing couldn’t have been more the opposite.

What started with attraction problems ended with the biggest bombshell in Married at First Sight history — the revelation of a pregnant ex-fiancée.

Chris dropped the biggest bomb in MAFS history

Paige was exactly the type of person the experts looked for–someone completely committed to the process. However, the same could not be said for her newly matched husband.

The issues started only one day into the experiment. After consummating the marriage on their wedding night, Chris told his new bride that he wasn’t attracted to her.

monsterscriticsreality

423 544

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on...

View

Mar 20

8 2
Open
Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on Day 2 in the same blue 🤪 yes, these are the things I think about. . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson

Dr. Viviana channeling Jamie Otis in her Unfiltered same dress every episode days. Visiting Haley on Day 2 in the same blue 🤪 yes, these are the things I think about.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson ...

8 2

Despite the rocky start, the two continued to work on their marriage – that is, until a few days later on the honeymoon when Chris revealed that his ex-fiancée was pregnant with his child.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Paige was open to being a ‘bonus parent’ to Chris’ child

While Paige was open to being a ‘bonus parent’ to Chris’s unborn child, Chris still debated whether or not he wanted to be with his ex-fiancée.

In an effort to clear the air, Chris brought the two women together for a tense conversation. However, his plan seemed to backfire as Paige found out that his ex-fiancée didn’t want to be with him.

Still committed to the process, Paige and Chris decided to start over and continued to work on their marriage.

In a counseling session with Dr. Viviana Coles, Paige expressed that she wanted to start out simply with a daily call or text from her husband.

While Chris admitted that it felt “forced”, he told his new wife later in the week that he purchased a brand new Mercedes for his ex-fiancée.

Are Paige and Chris still together?

Even resident MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles told Chris, “I feel like I hardly know you. Because the person that you were that we met, that we got to know, that we matched, and the person, like, literally once you got married and since are so different.”

Most viewers have begged Paige to leave and it looks like she finally did on decision day.

While most fans could have predicted this match would end in divorce, Instagram fan account @mafsfan also confirmed the split.

paige-chris
Instagram fan account @mafsfan confirms the divorce of Chris and Paige. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Aware of the comments calling her a doormat all season, in her typical classy form, Paige responded, “No one takes the time to really sit on the fact that coming into this process I really respected the ideals and values of marriage and wanted something like that on my own.”

Are you surprised that Chris and Paige divorced on decision day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Brianna Sainez
Latest posts by Brianna Sainez (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
paige-banks
Paige reveals what was going through her mind when Chris dropped the pregnancy news
Tristan Thompson from MAFS is going to be a dad
Former MAFS star Tristan Thompson found out he’s going to be a dad on his birthday
Jaime-Otis
Jamie Otis proves to be comfortable in the skin she’s in while dancing with belly out in body positive post
Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer
Married at First Sight exclusive: Jessica and Austin talk married life during the coronavirus pandemic
Married at First Sight Season 12 brides
Married at First Sight exclusive: The new brides talk lingerie
Derek gives a disapproving look
Married at First Sight Red Wine Recap: Play nice in the retreat sandbox, Katie and Brandon
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x