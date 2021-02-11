Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Chris Williams drops the biggest bomb in MAFS history


Chris-Paige
Chris left fans speechless with the bomb he dropped on the honeymoon. Pic credit: Lifetime

Chris Williams had “devastating” news for his new bride on the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

He was able to tell production about the revelation he received but he couldn’t face Paige.

It was so “devastating” that he explained the situation inside the bathroom to avoid the cameras. Turning on the bathwater at full blast and instructing her to take her mic off, it’s clear he didn’t want this moment to be documented.

What bomb did Chris drop?

If you’ve been watching this season, you know that Chris was recently engaged. While most viewers felt this was a red flag, according to Dr. Pepper “long conversations were had” and the experts felt he was ready to get married.

However, his recent engagement is proving to have major repercussions. While he couldn’t admit it to Paige on camera, in his conversation with fellow husband Vincent, he finally reveals to fans that “my ex-fiancee is pregnant.

Chris is just finding out but he explains that his ex is about 6 weeks along in her pregnancy. His ex was equally surprised as she had no idea he was now married.

Chris also explains that they ended their engagement in May – however, that wasn’t the last of their relations. After her father passed away a few weeks ago, he was there for her in more ways than one.

What is Paige going to do?

Paige put her faith in the experts and came into the experience with the notion that God led her to find her husband. She thought she got what she wanted in Chris, but he is coming with a lot more baggage than she expected.

“If today was Decision Day, what would you say?,” he asked her over dinner.

“I’ll probably have to walk away,” Paige replied.

Although Chris has put her through the wringer twice now in their few days of marriage, he tells her he’s committed to making the marriage work.

“Do you still have feelings for her or does she think that there would be a possibility that y’all would get back together?”

“Right now, doesn’t matter if she’s pregnant or not. You’re my wife, nobody comes before you. So, doesn’t matter [you know what I’m saying] what is going on with that,” he told her. “All that matters is the woman I made a vow to. You come before her, you come before my mom, you come before everybody because I made a vow to you. Come before my kid.”

Paige reveals that she’s actually been in this situation before but Chris commits to putting her first before everyone. He tells Paige if she walks away, there’s a chance he “might chase” after her.

While Chris is saying this now, the preview does show Paige questioning Chris’ feelings for his ex.

Do you think Chris and Paige can move forward from this?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.

