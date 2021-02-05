Does Chris on Married at First Sight really have a baby on the way?

The journey of Chris and Paige is only set to get bumpier. Pic credit: Lifetime

After all the rumors, spoilers, and speculation, we finally hear it from Chris Williams’ mouth – “My ex-fiancee is pregnant.”

On Married at First Sight, one of the couples is dealing with something that has never been seen in the 12 seasons of the experiment thus far.

His recent engagement was a huge red flag

The marriage between finance manager Chris Williams and accountant Paige Banks definitely has fans vocal this season.

From as early as the matchmaking special, viewers questioned Chris’ readiness for marriage when they found out he was engaged only a few months prior.

Within a few episodes, eagle-eyed fans were able to piece together a timeline revealing that Chris and his ex had only separated in June.

For context – Instagram fan account @mafsfan revealed the television weddings took place at the end of August.

This would mean he was still engaged only two months before getting married on the Lifetime show.

Chris will be dropping a bomb on Paige this season

Chris really has his new bride testing her vows. Although Paige and Chris have just set off to Las Vegas for their honeymoon, the drama in their marriage is just getting started.

The preview for the season teased a pregnancy – but it isn’t Paige who is with child. That recent engagement that Chris’ claimed he had gotten over is back to bite him.

Although he promised Pastor Cal that he had cut all ties prior to getting married, Chris drops a bomb that his ex-fiancee is pregnant. Fans aren’t surprised he still had a connection to his ex, in his first conversation after freshly getting married, he was quick to bring her up multiple times.

It’s not looking good as Paige’s only words were, “I would have to walk away.”

The backlash of this new couple is unprecedented and all three MAFS experts have spoken out defending claims that matches were based on ‘ratings.’ Viewers feel strongly that the recent engagement should’ve been an immediate red flag.

While no one can predict how participants will act in front of the cameras, even Pastor Cal was surprised with Chris’s behavior this season.

How do you think Paige will deal with the bombshell news of Chris’ pregnant fiance?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.