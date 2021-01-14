A new season of Married at First Sight is here and fans are ready to see how these new love matches turn out.

While New Orleans produced more lasting marriages than divorces last season, the experts are hoping to continue this success in Atlanta.

The marriages are matched in good faith but there are some things that even the experts can’t predict.

The connections always seem great on paper but some of these relationships have been known to go left real quick.

New couple Paige Banks and Chris Williams are already one of the most talked-about couples of the upcoming season.

When was Chris Williams engaged?

Although both participants were strongly driven in their professional and spiritual lives, viewers are already seeing the cracks in this pairing.

When it comes to Chris, most saw red flags when they saw how particular he was. Describing his perfect woman as “intelligent, submissive, sexy, good in bed, and a freak,” Pastor Cal already felt Chris had unrealistic expectations about his future wife.

Chris also drops a bomb that he’s been engaged twice before, the last time only ending a short three months ago.

A social media leak found by Instagram account MAFS fan stated the Chris and his reported ex-fiance Mercedes first got engaged on February 15, 2020.

When asked why the engagement failed, Chris replies that there so no “mutual trust.”

The Instagram account also states that Chris and his reported ex-fiance were still engaged at the beginning of the summer.

Another screenshot from Mercedes’ mother’s social media accounts was found confirming that her daughter and Chris were still engaged as of June 28.

When were the weddings?

As far as a timeline, MAFS Fan reports that the documented ceremonies took place at the end of August 2020.

This only leaves a tiny window of Chris being single before getting married to a stranger.

There is also speculation that Mercedes is pregnant and this is news that will be brought in later in the season.

Do you believe the spoilers or will this marriage work out?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.