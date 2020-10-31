MAFS Atlanta: When will season 12 premiere?

Just like that and Decision Day is over, and another season of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight has wrapped up.

Season 11 brought the longest experiment in MAFS history due to the unprecedented events of the pandemic. For the first time, production came to a complete halt, and the experiment more than doubled its usual length.

While some couples learned to lean on each other through the stress, others couldn’t make it to Decision Day.

Don’t worry about filling up your Wednesday nights for too long as the social experiment will be back on Lifetime sooner than you think.

The social experiment has improved over the years

In the latest season based in New Orleans, three out of the five couples chose to stay married after Decision Day. Unlike in previous seasons, the decision of divorce didn’t prevail.

The experts nailed it with fan favorites like Amani and Woody and Amelia and Bennett. These couples had instant chemistry, and it was obvious they would say yes on Decision Day.

Bennett even surprised the experts when he proudly displayed the tattoo he got of Amelia’s initials.

However, not all the couples this season were so lucky. While some relationships were matched perfectly, others couldn’t have missed the mark more.

Tumultuous couple Brett and Olivia couldn’t make it through the high anxiety times of the pandemic. Olivia went to check up on her mother, only to return to find her husband moved out.

Henry and Christina made it to Decision Day, but it didn’t happen without her accusing him of having an affair with a man.

When will the next season air?

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles let it slip when fans can catch the next season.

The new year will bring a new season as fans can catch season 12 premiering in January. The franchise goes back to a familiar city — Atlanta.

According to @MAFSFan on Twitter, Decision Day was filmed the same week as New Orleans wrapped up their television season.

The last time MAFS was in Atlanta was in season 3. Although they didn’t have much luck then, we’re hoping the expert’s matching ability has improved.

Will you be tuning in January for the season based in the ATL?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.