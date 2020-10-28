MAFS New Orleans timeline: Here are all the important dates from longest Married at First Sight season ever

While this season did have some great matches, it made history for another reason. Usually an eight-week timeframe, this experiment has more than doubled its usual length.

The unprecedented events of the pandemic shut production down for the first time since the series began. This forced the couples to self-document their journies and spend a lot more time together than couples did in the past.

Unlike previous participants in the franchise, these couples had the added obstacle of trying to figure out a new marriage in a stressful environment.

But when did the series actually film?

The weddings featured the super romantic anniversary date of Valentine’s Day.

While the honeymoons followed shortly, as planned, recommitment day didn’t happen until after the state of Louisiana opened up in May.

Couples like Amani and Woody and Amelia and Bennett welcomed the newfound time together that the stay-at-home order brought. They were able to build on their connections and learn to lean on each other through times of stress.

Not every couple was so lucky – when it came to Henry and Christina, he didn’t see her much in the apartment they shared. Henry wasn’t attracted to his Christina and her reasoning was that her new husband must be gay.

However, nothing can beat Olivia coming home from visiting her mother and finding out her new husband moved out. He took everything. Right down to the spices in the pantry.

Decision Day happened back in June and we’ll soon find out which couples chose to stay married.

The reunion was taped on August 29, meaning we will get to find out who made it through the summer in quarantine and what they’ve been up to since.

When is Decision Day?

Decision Day is upon us and we will be seeing the New Orleans cast member’s choices tonight.

We have a good idea of how most couples will be deciding, but viewers are torn on Karen and Miles.

Although Karen is everything that Miles wanted on paper, the lack of intimacy causes a huge rift between them.

Instead of having to wait another week for another update, the reunion will air the following Thursday.

Who do you think is still married from this season?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.