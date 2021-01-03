Married at First Sight spoilers 2021: One new couple is already dealing with pregnancy drama

Married at First Sight is back in Atlanta to match 10 hopeful singles into lifelong committed relationships.

Last season the matches ended in more successful marriages than divorces and the experts are hoping to continue the streak.

Paige and Craig look great on paper

Season 12 brings a new couple that has been prosperous in their professional lives but not so much in their love lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris came from living in his car to having all the designer shoes he needed. He’s a successful financial manager and restaurant owner.

His new wife Paige has her own accomplishments to boast about as she has achieved a master’s in accounting and owns her own home.

Not only are they a match when it comes to ambition, the experts both felt they shared a significant spiritual foundation. In their interviews, they both shared that they felt a strong conviction that God brought this opportunity.

However, since Chris is very particular about most things, the experts are concerned that he may have unrealistic expectations for his future bride.

Pastor Cal voices his worries to the other experts and says, “I don’t know if she’s going to fit into his perfect image of what a wife looks like.”

Caution, major plot spoiler ahead

Chris revealed on the MAFS matchmaking special that he’s been engaged twice in the past – his most recent relationship ending only three months ago.

Similar to the other singles, Pastor Cal asks Chris, “Is there anybody out there who would be upset at you if you got married?”

“There would probably be a bunch of people from the past,” he says while laughing.

Although Pastor Cal tried to make sure there were no loose strings, Instagram account @mafsfan says Chris finds out his ex-fiance is pregnant after getting married to Paige.

The Instagram account also says, “There is speculation that he was already aware his ex was pregnant with his baby before filming Married at First Sight.”

It’s not looking good for the new pair as they will be reportedly be filmed both together and separately during the 8-week experiment.

That isn’t the only ex we’re dealing with this season, newcomer Clara also revealed that a previous “booty call” also felt the need to contact her prior to getting married.

Season 12 is shaping to be one of the craziest experiments yet.

Do you think this season will end in more successful marriages or divorces?

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, January 13, at 8/7c on Lifetime.