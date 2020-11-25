Married at First Sight Season 12 first look: Meet the couples

Married at First Sight Season 12 kicks off right after the New Year, and Lifetime has given fans a first look at the five couples featured on the hit reality TV show.

The network will air two specials leading into the premiere. Season 12 Matchmaking Special gives fans an in-depth look at how the new couples were parried up on December 30 at 8/7c.

On January 7 at 8/7c, the Kickoff Special features Kevin Frazier chatting with a host of panel experts. Then on January 13 at 8/7c, Lifetime debuts MAFS Season 12 with a three-hour premiere.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now it is time to meet the ten singles who become five newlywed couples after marrying a stranger.

Briana & Vincent

Briana is finished with dating and ready to find her happily ever after. The 28-year-old has complete faith the Married at First Sight experts have matched her with her soulmate. She plans to give the experiment 110-percent tell the very end.

Vincent was ready to wed in the past, but his previous partner was not. The 27-year-old has no problem expressing his feelings. Vincent hopes the experts match him with his dream girl, who loves to salsa.

Clara & Ryan

Clara is ready to start a new chapter in her life. The 27-year-old has no interest in dating anyone. She believes in fate, which is why Clara applied for Married at Frist Sight. Clara plans to give the process her all.

Ryan is husband material and wants to be married. The 29-year-old hopes to find a love like his parents have — married for three decades. He hopes the show leads Ryan to his future dreams of a wife and children.

Haley & Jacob

Haley is a homeowner and dog mom with trust issues. The 28-year-old is looking for a trustworthy and loyal partner. She believes the guidance from the experts can help her break down some walls and find happiness.

Jacob wants a family and is not getting any younger. The 38-year-old believes arranged marriages are typically more successful than traditional ones. He is looking forward to working with experts to find his happy ending.

Paige & Chris

Paige dreams of having the first successful marriage in her family. The 25-year-old owns a home and is ready to fill it with a family. She believes in the MAFS process and thinks the experts can help find her love match.

Chris comes from a family of Pastors, and his faith runs deep. The 27-year-old believes in the power of prayer. He thinks Married at First Sight is a sign of answered prayers for a wife, leading to the large family of his dreams.

Virginia & Erik

Virginia has had a string of bad relationships but is confident she is ready for marriage. The 26-year-old has a history of self-sabotaging relationships. She wants the experts to help her overcome her fears and commit to love.

Erik is no stranger to marriage, having been married once before. The 34-year-old doesn’t want to waste any more time dating. Eric is ready to find his perfect match and start the next chapter in his life, having a family.

What do you think of the MAFS Season 12 couples?

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, January 13, at 8/7c on Lifetime.