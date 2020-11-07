Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis shows off shocking hair loss as she opens up about postpartum

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis has revealed her shocking hair loss as she opened up about postpartum in a new raw video.

One thing fans can count on from Jamie is that she doesn’t pull any punches. Jamie is not only extraordinarily open, but she doesn’t shy away from talking about the things that make people uncomfortable.

From marriage woes to miscarriages to pregnancy struggles, Jamie has been an open book since she wed husband Doug Hehner on Married at First Sight Season 1. Now she is speaking out on her postpartum body.

Next level hair loss

Jamie is experiencing next level baldness in patches all over her head. She admitted something like her hair loss would have previously sent her into depression.

“Here I am completely raw & bare & balding. I have no makeup, no filter & you can totally see my BALD spots. I have so much hair loss. Postpartum has rocked me to my core, affecting me physically, mentally, & emotionally. BUT, every day I am working towards healing my whole body from the inside, out,” she captioned part of the video.

The reality TV star shared a tip for those having the same issue. Jamie recommended a color dry shampoo to help cover up the spots.

There are some days, though, that Jamie doesn’t feel the need to hide her baldness. Jamie is an advocate for body positivity and acceptance, first and foremost.

Opening up about her depression

Along with sharing her baldness, Jamie opened about her depression and its impact on her life.

“I feel like I’m a different person than I was before I had my son. I’ve had days where I’ve been bed-ridden, too depressed to get up. My daughter says, “mommy woke up!” when I crawl out of bed in the afternoon,” Jamie wrote.

The TLC personality is grateful to be a mom to daughter Henley and son Hendrix.

One of the reasons Jamie was afraid to come forward about her depression is because she didn’t want people to think she didn’t feel blessed or thankful. Jamie knows she is fortunate, but it doesn’t change the fact she is dealing with depression.

“But that’s the thing about depression, you can’t talk yourself out of it, you can’t put makeup on and instantly feel better, you can’t even spray dry shampoo on your bald spots and expect the sadness that you buried to stay down,” she stated.

Jamie Otis ended her message about postpartum baldness and depression by admitting that she has no idea why she feels this way, and that is okay. She does not have all of her “s**t together,” and Jamie wants her fans to see the real her.

Married at First Sight Atlanta returns in January 2021 on Lifetime.