MAFS Exclusive Interview: Mindy Shiben on love, moving to Mexico and meeting a handsome Latino

Optimistic and open to falling in love, Mindy Shiben is exactly the type of person the Married at First Sight experiment needs to be successful.

Season 10 matched her with fitness model Zach Justice – someone who seemed to come on the show solely for publicity.

While he swept her off her feet at the wedding, the cracks started to show as soon as the honeymoon.

Although her family didn’t agree with her getting married to a stranger, she risked it all and gave the arrangement everything she had.

Unfortunately for Mindy, it was only to be matched with someone who only came with excuses. He consistently used his pretty words to talk in circles and failed to take accountability for his actions.

To make things worse, Mindy found out one of her friends had been chatting it up with her new husband behind her back.

While her experience didn’t end in a lasting marriage as she hoped, Mindy Shiben has stayed optimistic about finding love. Since being on the hit Lifetime show, she’s had to get used to her personal life being on display more than ever.

No stranger to brave moves, the MAFS alum has decided to leave her job in Washington DC and make a cross country move to Mexico.

Monsters & Critics spoke with Mindy to get the details on her next big move along with her insight on if she would recommend getting married to a stranger. Here’s what Mindy had to say.

Monsters and Critics: What lessons do you take into your new relationships from your MAFS experience?

Mindy Shiben: As the great Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them; the first time.” Being an optimistic person, I’ve spent most of my life giving people the benefit of the doubt, even in romantic relationships. I think my MAFS experience helped me create healthy boundaries and expectations for future relationships.

M&C: How has dating in the public eye affected your love life?

Mindy Shiben: I think dating in the public eye can complicate things. I dated a guy that knew me from my appearance on MAFS and that didn’t work out too well. It was a weird dynamic as he watched me on the show for months, but I knew nothing about him. I want to make sure that a potential future partner doesn’t make assumptions about me based on my MAFS appearance.

M&C: What made you choose Mexico?

Mindy Shiben: In a covid-free world, I would spend at least a year traveling around the world, but it looks like that may not be safe for quite a while.

Mexico is a great practical option right now because it’s inexpensive, close proximity to the US, and has a large welcoming community of ex-pats. I’ve always wanted to live near the beach, I love hot weather (like insanely hot), and I’m really excited to immerse myself in the culture.

M&C: From the beaches to the amazing food, what do you look forward to doing when you first arrive?

Mindy Shiben: Spending as much time as possible at the beach. I think I might take up surfing!

M&C: Viewers know you as a figure skating teacher, what do you plan on doing for work while in Mexico?

Mindy Shiben: Leaving my skating students was the hardest part about my decision to go to Mexico. I am planning to take a couple of months off work entirely to devote myself to learning Spanish and exploring the area. After that, I’m planning to teach ESL (online for now). I used to teach ESL as a volunteer and it was such a rewarding experience. I think I’d really enjoy doing that for work.

M&C: Other than satisfying your travel bug, what’s one thing you’re hoping to get out of your big move?

Mindy Shiben: I really just want to experience life to the fullest and nourish my adventurous spirit. Who knows, maybe I’ll meet a handsome Latino. Anything is possible!

M&C: Based on your experience, would you recommend getting Married at First Sight to a friend looking to find love?

Mindy Shiben: It really depends on the friend. Being on MAFS is life-changing and while I’m glad I did it, I don’t think it’s for everyone. I would talk to the friend about the pros and cons and hopefully could provide some insight to help make the decision.