MAFS: Paige Banks says Chris Williams is ‘self-serving,’ responds to critics calling her ‘a doormat’

Paige Banks says husband Chris Williams is self-serving. Pic credit:Lifetime

Paige Banks started the Married at First Sight process with lots of fans rallying behind her.

But unfortunately, the 26-year-old has been losing support as the weeks go by.

While many sympathized with Paige for the unfortunate pairing with Chris Williams, her decision to keep going back to him now has fans in an uproar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris has put his new wife through a lot since they tied the knot but the biggest bombshell came when he revealed that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

Despite the revelation, Paige stuck by Chris and even gave him another chance–even after he told her he wanted to make things work with his ex.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Initially, social media fans were bashing Chris for his treatment of Paige, but lately, the MAFS star has been getting some backlash as well.

Paige Banks responds to MAFS critics

The Married at First Sight star had a chat with Bossip to dish about her experience on the show.

And she had a word or two for viewers who’ve been criticizing her choice to stay married to Chris.

“I think a lot of people are so quick to judge me and call me weak-minded, desperate, or even my favorite – a doormat,” shared Paige.

“But no one takes the time to really sit on the fact that coming into this process I really respected the ideals and values of marriage and wanted something like that on my own.”

She added, “I think it is a lot easier to judge a book by its cover than to actually empathize with that person and their experience.”

Paige Banks says Chris Williams is self-serving

During her interview with the media outlet, the Married at First Sight star dished about her experience on the show.

And while Paige always comes off cool, calm, and collected, she admitted that it was a rough process.

“This was actually a very traumatic experience for me and there were plenty of times when I emotionally checked out from the entire process,” admitted Paige.

She explained, “The pressure of it all had really taken a toll. I truly like to see the good in people and that’s why I give difficult things a fighting chance, but just like the ole saying goes, When someone shows you who they are believe them the first time.”

And, regarding her opinion about Chris Williams, it seems Paige is now of the same view as many fans of the show.

“The Chris that you see on camera is the same guy off camera. He’s very self-serving this entire time,” said the MAFS star.

Are you still team Paige after seeing her recent actions on the show?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.