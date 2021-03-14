Jamie Otis defends Paige Banks after she gets bashed by MAFS fans

Jamie Otis defends Paige Banks against backlash. Pic credit:Lifetime

Paige Banks has endured a myriad of obstacles during this season of Married at First Sight. And through it all, fans have had her back on social media.

However, the tide has turned and many defenders are now bashing the MAFS star.

People have felt sorry for Paige’s unfortunate pairing with Chris Williams and some have even requested that she get a do-over.

Chris initially dropped several bombs on the 26-year-old. But the most shocking revelation was that his ex-fiance was pregnant with his child.

Despite several embarrassing moments, Paige continued to forgive him and was determined to remain married.

But meeting Chris’s ex-fiance seemed to the final straw.

Viewers celebrated when Paige finally decided to walk away from the marriage.

However, that celebration was short-lived after she decided to try things with Chris, after deciding to walk away.

Now, Paige’s biggest supporters are bashing her.

MAFS fans turn on Paige Banks

After going through the ups and downs with Paige and Chris, it seems fans of the show are no longer giving her their support.

After weeks of hoping that she would finally end the marriage and move on, Paige left viewers frustrated in the latest episode.

Some MAFS fans are even calling her weak and desperate for giving Chris more chances than we can even count.

When the Married at First Sight Instagram page shared a post of Chris and Paige’s recent meetup, people had a lot to say about it.

Judging by the comments, it’s clear that the support Paige once had is quickly dwindling after her actions on the latest episode.

Pic credit:@mafslifetime/Instagram

Jamie Otis defends Paige Banks amid backlash from fans

Many Married at First Sight viewers may have turned their backs on Paige. However, she still has at least one person in her corner.

And it’s someone who knows first hand the pressures of being the show, Jamie Otis.

The mom-of-two came to Paige’s defense after seeing the backlash online.

“Paige, my dear.🙏🏼 I will love and support you ALWAYS. I’m sorry the wool is pulled over your eyes,” wrote Jamie.

“When a woman goes back to a man who cheats, lies, and abuses it’s always, ‘she’s weak.’ ‘she’s desperate.’ ‘I’m done with her!’ ….what if she is ‘weak?… What if she needs a rally of friends and family to support her through the emotional turmoil – not people who turn their back when she takes him back again?” she continued.

Jamie also reprimanded fans for bashing the MAFS star.

“It’s true, she may need to learn boundaries and self-respect but someone telling her how weak she is and how desperate she seems doesn’t help her grow her confidence & inner strength. Us ladies gotta stick together and support one another- ESPECIALLY if you think the woman is Weak and desperate.”

Are you still team Paige after her latest actions on the show?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.